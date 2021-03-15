Kristin Chenoweth to Bring Broadway Bootcamp Online

KTUL has reported that Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp is going virtual! Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp will be held June 6-13. Kids completing 8th to 12th grade in the 2020-21 school year can send in their audition tapes, and all materials must be received by 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 19.

The event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will feature agents, producers, children's casting directors, special guests and more!

See Chenoweth's announcement below!

We're baaaack and we're going virtual!! For all info on how to apply, sponsor a student, and more, go to https://t.co/uoAFmsrPqC. Y'all be sure to follow @KCBBC_camp for the most updated information!! I'm SO excited ?? pic.twitter.com/cHVGAf9xiv - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 4, 2021

Chenoweth has partnered with Broadway musician John McDaniel and Broadway producer Richard Jay-Alexander for the Bootcamp.

Richard Jay-Alexander shared that kids all over the world have been showing interest in the camp:

"They've been coming from all over the world...Now remember, this is in real time, so when we go on TV at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time, I guess if I'm in South Korea and I want to take the class, I'll be waking up at whatever time it is and go to bed at odd hours for a week."

For more information visit: http://kcbbc.camp.

