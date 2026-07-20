Photos: Meet the Leads of SWEENEY TODD at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. Sign Up

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma concludes its 2026 Summer Season with the musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. Directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director, Michael Baron, Sweeney Todd runs July 28 – August 2, 2026 at Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker Avenue. See photos of the show's leads, Scott Guthrie and Lindsie VanWinkle-Guthrie.

Filled with remarkable music and dark humor, this eight-time Tony-winning musical follows exiled barber Sweeney Todd as he returns to Victorian London's Fleet Street seeking revenge against the corrupt judge who destroyed his family's lives. During his journey, he forms an unlikely business partnership with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett. Lyric's production stars husband-and-wife actors Scott Guthrie (recently in Lyric's The Play That Goes Wrong) as Sweeney Todd, and Lindsie VanWinkle-Guthrie (who appeared in Lyric's Waitress) as Mrs. Lovett. The show also features a cast of 52, including members of Canterbury Voices, Oklahoma City's leading symphony chorus.

'We have created a production of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece, as only Lyric can, in epic proportions,' said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. 'Those of you who have been coming to Lyric know that I like to bring some of America's greatest and grandest musicals to the stage in a way that honors their glorious music. From the 50+ member casts of Les Misérables (2014) and Titanic (2019) comes a Sweeney Todd that could be seen at opera houses around the world. Featuring a cast of 52, including members of Oklahoma's premier symphony chorus, Canterbury Voices, this ultimate tale of love, revenge, and tragedy will keep you on the edge of your seat as it unfolds before your eyes like never before.'

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is based on the 1973 play of the same name by Christopher Bond. The original musical production of Sweeney Todd premiered on Broadway in 1979, where it won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It was most recently revived on Broadway in 2023, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. A musical film adaptation directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp was released in 2007.

Tickets are now on sale at LyricTheatreOKC.org and by phone at (405) 524-9312, M-F, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Oklahoma Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming