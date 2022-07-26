Feature: 3rd Act Theatre Company announces Season 4: REGENERATE

After the successful closing of Season 3: UNKNOWN, followed by a Summer Drunk Classics tour of the fairytale mashup Fr@cked Up Fairytales, 3rd Act Theatre Company is slated to open Season 4: REGENERATE. The much-anticipated upcoming season for the young theatre company opens August 5th with Cyrano De Bergerac. The cast has already been announced, with Taylor Reich and Holly McNatt at the helm as Cyrano and Roxane. Ford Filson is Christian, and Richard Lemin directs.

3A features eight shows in their full season lineup, and the season is broken down into different categories. The four Mainstage productions include classic theatre offerings, while the Noire series is more avant-garde and experimental. Both versions slice up to make a delicious theatrical pie and bring something for everyone. Season ticket packages are available for just Noire, just Mainstage, or the full lineup.

The moving and heartbreaking love story Cyrano opens the season. Cyrano was written by Edmond Rostand and was translated by Brian Hooker. In this touching and emotional play, boy meets girl, boy falls for girl, girl confesses she is in love with someone else... but this man is not who she thinks he is. Charged with protecting Christian, Roxane's lover, Cyrano does everything he can to keep his love happy; even if that means losing her, or himself. The emotional play is followed by Noel Coward's 1924 play Hay Fever. The hilarious comedy of manners follows in a similar vein of shows previously produced by 3rd Act, including The Odd Couple and Heartbreak House.

The Oklahoma premiere of Eat, Slay, Leave by Heather Meyer opens in October, just in time for Spooky Season. Eat, Slay, Leave is part horror, part comedy, and pokes fun of the "self-care" social media trend. Much like similar comedy/horror shows like Evil Dead, Eat, Slay Leave features a cabin in the woods, and three helpless women. When three friends embark on a self-care weekend, they accidentally conjure supernatural forces. Who lives, who dies, who gets microdermabrasion?

Next up, it's all aboard The Christmas Express to usher in the holidays. Like a Hallmark movie, this feel-good show will leave audiences hopeful and cheery, with a little Christmas magic thrown in.

3rd Act returns after the Holiday season in January, opening the second half of Season 4 with The Girl with the Green Eyes by Clyde Fitch. This intense, dark story brings new meaning to the phrase "green with envy". It's followed in March by a unique take on a classic, Moby Dick: Rehearsed. This pared-down version is a "play within a play" and "theatre in a box". These concepts are simple and fun, and keep the audience engaged and guessing. Damaged Goods coincides with STI Awareness month in April. It's a topical play that will open and destigmatize important conversations about Sexually-Transmitted Infections.

Season 4 closes out with a banger, and it's a first for the theatre company. Gilligan's Island: The Musical is sure to be a tidal wave of a good time, and it's the first musical produced by 3rd Act. Hopefully it won't be the last.

3rd Act is proving time and time again that they're committed to creating beautiful, moving art, and fostering safe spaces within the arts community. They're on the up and up, and Season 4: REGENERATE will be their best yet. Season tickets are available at 3rdacttheatreco.com.