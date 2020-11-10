BWW Review: Lyric Theatre Offers Safe Holiday storytelling with A Christmas Carol

Lyric Theatre moves their holiday staple A Christmas Carol outdoors in a safe, open air venue. This immersive experience runs through Christmas at the Harn Homestead.

Immersive theatre is a fairly new concept to Oklahoma City patrons. It's become increasingly popular in recent years, with notable productions like New York City's Sleep No More and Chicago's Southern Gothic. Immersive theatre brings the audience into the story. Different from interactive theatre, in which the cast members will talk to the audience, immersive theatre involves non-traditional staging and an up-close theatrical experience.

An unprecedented pandemic is changing the way theatre happens. It's not safe to gather indoors, in large groups, with no distance or ventilation to stop the spread of COVID. These restrictions have made theatre as a whole remain largely shut down since the quarantine in March. Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is always innovating, and they've found a way to make art still happen in our city.

Lyric has moved their production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol from their intimate Plaza Theatre, where it has been staged for the last ten holiday seasons, to the Harn Homestead museum grounds.

This immersive version at the outdoor museum gives audiences a chance to see live theatre again, from a safe venue and a safe distance. It reinvents the traditional and lets the audience walk alongside the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

The Harn Homestead is a beautiful treasure in the heart of OKC. Right next to the capitol building off Lincoln, the Harn Homestead is a hands-on museum with standing buildings that represent territorial Oklahoma. A real working school house, barn, and home are nestled into downtown OKC, just minutes from I-235. School children take field trips to experience life in the 1800s, and the picturesque setting lends itself well as a venue for weddings and social events.

Innovation and re-imagining is what production directors Michael Baron and Ashley Wells had in mind when they moved A Christmas Carol to the Harn Homestead. Needing an outdoor venue to provide a safe, enjoyable space for patrons, they decided to use the full expanse of the museum. Audience members move from scene to scene, following Scrooge from the front porch of his business, to the barn for Fezziwig's party, and even into the graveyard where his fate is decided.

There are four audience hosts or "lamplighters" who guide the 100 audience members from scene to scene. It's important for patrons to follow these hosts, so as not to step into the performance area or get in the way of the movement of the show. For those not used to immersive theatre, it can be a bit of a challenge. The show is an hour and fifteen minutes long, standing only, but the scenes flow quickly. The performance also happens all around the audience, and those in the back of the audience when the scene starts may suddenly find themselves in the front row before it ends. Prior knowledge of what to expect is helpful, and as long as you pay attention and hold onto the hands of little ones, everyone will have a great time at the play.

The story itself is steeped in tradition, and Lyric has kept the integrity of the tale. Lyric Theatre is nothing if not professional theatre, and they never sacrifice quality of performance or production value. The museum is quickly transformed into Victorian London. Staging, lighting and sound are perfect throughout the show, even with a breeze going through the cool November air.

This year, A Christmas Carol features a rotating cast. The reviewed production is performed by the Holly Cast. The Holly Cast consists of W. Jerome Stevenson, Andi Dema, Lexi Windsor, Susan Riley, Anastasia Pellar, Kristin Küns, Mateja Govich, Charlie Monnot, Chris Shepard, Stephen Hilton, Kinley Sharp, Samantha Rother, and Saxon Neal. Audience hosts are Carter Haney, Crayton Haney, Maurice Quintel Simmons and Hannah Dedmon.

W. Jerome Stevenson is a beloved Oklahoma City actor, at once recognizable even though he hasn't often been seen as Scrooge. Stevenson is perfect to play the hero of the tale, complete with the booming voice and commanding presence. Startling yet tender, the true heart of Scrooge begins to show as ghostly visitations disrupt his Christmas Eve. Stevenson lets the softer side of this character shine, revealing the real Ebenezer Scrooge with humor, heart, and above all, redemption.

Andi Dema is Scrooge's nephew Fred, the last holdout for Scrooge, as well as the only living link to his sister Fan. Dema matches Stevenson equally, as energetic as Stevenson is miserly, as cheerful as Stevenson is grumpy, and when Scrooge sees the error of his ways, it's his nephew who he reconciles with first. Dema shows fondness and empathy for his uncle, one of the hardest characters to love.

Stephen Hilton is the ghost of Marley, a frightful image from Scrooge's past that sets the night in motion. Marley returns from the grave with a warning for his old business partner, and it's not to be heeded lightly. Hilton emerges from behind the audience, drawing attention and turning heads with his startling entrance. Hilton delivers the message with little hope, for it's too late for him, as evidenced by the weights and chains he drags through eternity. Hilton takes a more cheerful turn as Fezziwig, Scrooge's boss and a delightful party thrower. Fezziwig's party takes place outside the Harn Homestead Barn. This scene is unfortunately abbreviated, no doubt for time and to accommodate a smaller, socially distanced cast. However, it remains a highlight scene of the night.

Lexi Windsor is a Narrator alongside Dema, as well as Mrs. Fezziwig, Fred's aunt, and Mrs. Dilbert. Windsor is another staple of Oklahoma City theatre, and she's charming and dynamic in every role as usual. Susan Riley is Mrs. Cratchit. Riley has the heartbreaking task of portraying Tiny Tim's mother. It's the inevitable fate of his employee's son that finally shows Scrooge the dark path he's on, and why he must turn from his selfish ways. Riley sheds real tears over her loss, and everyone in attendance feels those emotions.

Charlie Monnot is Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's employee and hard-working family man. Cratchit fears his boss, but works hard for him despite his personal feelings. Monnot is a warm and genuine performer, creating a relatable and kind Bob Cratchit. If anyone can soften the outwardly harsh Scrooge, it's him.

The Ghost of Christmas Past is portrayed by Kristin Küns. Küns is a sparkling, twinkling image, climbing ladders to hover above each scene. Küns is also Fred's Wife, and she's versatile in each role.

Mateja Govich is the Ghost of Christmas Present, another booming and boisterous appearance along Scrooge's path. Govich is jovial as Christmas Present, a reminder to us all to live in the moment.

Chris Shepard is Young Scrooge and Topper, a lovely new performer to Lyric, and one we'll hopefully get to see more of in future productions. Shepard is hopeful as young Scrooge, but suddenly grows cold when his fiancé Belle leaves him. Anastasia Pellar is Belle, and she creates a beautiful yet sorrowful scene with Shepard. Realizing his love for money is greater than his love for her, Pellar releases the young Scrooge from their plans to marry.

The Children's Cast is always a delight for this show, and A Christmas Carol provides a chance for young performers to get on a professional stage. Audiences love seeing them, and their adaptability and professionalism is even more impressive this year. Kinley Sharp, Samantha Rother, and Saxon Neal all play several roles with poise and potential, sharing their talents with the audience and keeping pace with their adult counterparts in both skill and promise.

Missing from the lineup this season is the casting of Tiny Tim. This pivotal character is instead portrayed by a puppet, a little boy doll that's carried by cast members and voiced by an un-credited actor. This choice is probably to prevent possible COVID exposure of a young child, but a masked actor would've been a better option. This is the only aspect of the re-imagined show that doesn't completely work. It's fine, but not ideal, and hopefully in the future won't be necessary.

This new, immersive telling of the classic Dickens' novella was born out of necessity. Lyric Theatre has produced A Christmas Carol every year for a decade, re-staging it every 3-4 years to keep it fresh for repeat audiences. However, the idea of immersive theatre versus more traditional staging is such a cool and interesting concept, it's one that should most assuredly stick around, even after the pandemic ends. If it ever ends. Audiences need more of it, and the more of it we experience, the smoother our participation in the performance will become.

Lyric continues to figure out how to make theatre at a time when it's scarcely available. Actors and technicians are still out of work, and the theatre industry itself seems to be dying. Luckily for us in Oklahoma City this holiday season, it's not only alive and well, but it's available in new and unique ways.

Lyric's A Christmas Carol, a re-imagined outdoor walk-through experience, runs through November and December, closing just after Christmas on December 27th. Only 100 tickets are sold per performance and masks are required for the audience during the duration of the show. For tickets, visit lyrictheatreokc.com. And for info on The Harn Homestead for tours or venue rental, visit harnhomestead.com.

Shows View More Oklahoma Stories Related Articles