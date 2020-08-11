BWW Review: 3rd Act Superbly In Step with THE ODD COUPLE

Directed by Christine Jolly, this cast takes their chance to recreate recognizable characters while adding their own personal spin on each role.

photo by J. Christine Lanning

Neil Simon's The Odd Couple is a staple of American theatre. The play debuted on Broadway in 1965 and was made into a film in 1968. The television show debuted in 1970 and ran for five seasons, making the story of roommates and unlikely friends Oscar and Felix an iconic one across the entertainment world.

3rd Act Theatre Company opens their second season, Power, with this well-known and loved play. Their indoor venue inside Northpark Mall is staged comfortably, with safety for all being the foremost priority. COVID-19 is not over, and because of that, social distancing and masks are required. The actors on stage wear clear masks that help with understanding, which is important. Simon's dialogue is demanding. Hardly a breath of space is allowed, so each scene is a challenge already.

Recently-divorced Oscar has embraced the bachelor life. His New York City apartment is cluttered, in disarray, and clouded with cigar smoke. His poker buddies don't seem to mind, but they're worried about Felix. Felix hasn't shown up, and he never misses poker night. The buddies know Felix is just neurotic enough to never do such a thing. They know his routine; a creature of habit and stuck in his ways, Felix finally shows up disheveled and downtrodden. Kicked out of the house by his beloved wife Frances, Felix has nowhere left to go. Oscar reluctantly takes him in, and the two become unlikely roommates.

Directed by Christine Jolly, this cast takes their chance to recreate recognizable characters while adding their own personal spin on each role. Chris Rodgers and Ed Spinelli step into the roles of Oscar and Felix gracefully. Rodgers is robust and proud as Oscar. Set in his own ways just as much as Felix, the two butt heads almost immediately. Rodgers portrays a man changed, undoubtedly hiding secret hurts from his recent divorce. Spinelli faces similar hurts, but channels those feelings in a different way. Felix is uptight, unrelenting, and downright obsessive. He follows Oscar around, cleaning up the mess left in his wake.

Rodgers and Spinelli spar constantly, and these roles are both physically and verbally demanding. There's a reason this show has stood the test of time. It's a fast-paced tennis match of arguments, and each line is more memorable than the last. Rodgers and Spinelli pull off each line and character quirk without missing a beat.

The poker buddies offer a moment of hilarity every time they're on stage. They're a carefully choreographed bundle of energy, with physical comedy and brisk dialogue blending into a perfectly uproarious display. Edmund Gert is Murray, Jim Clark is Vinnie, Derek Kenney is Speed, and Grant Brittan is Roy. The crew plays well off each other, escalating to the point of panic at every turn. They're a caring group of poker buddies, and deep down they have their friends' best interests at heart. It's fun to watch this style of theatre play out during these ensemble scenes. Rarely seen in more modern plays, the physical antics and sharp-witted dialogue is classic comedy at its finest.

Caitlin Cairns and Brooke Howard are sweet as the Pigeon sisters. They're flawless and glamourous; modern women of the sixties. When Oscar asks them over on a double date, the sisters oblige and Felix cooks. Naturally, disaster ensues. Cairns and Howard are smart and confident, British sisters who've made their own way in the world. They're perfectly in sync, right down to their matching laughs.

The truth of The Odd Couple is found just beneath the surface. It's funny and light, and has remained a for theatre favorite for decades. At its heart is a story of friendship and how we deal with hardships, and how those relationships that help us through are the most important in our lives. The Odd Couple is a subtle reminder to cherish the little things. And when you find yourself at odds with the world, a friend may just be all you need.

3rd Act's production of The Odd Couple runs until August 23rd at their Northpark Mall location. For tickets and more info, visit 3rdacttheatreco.com

Shows View More Oklahoma Stories Related Articles