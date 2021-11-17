BWW Feature: The Pollard Returns to Bedford Falls with IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

After a rocky start to season 34, the historic Pollard Theatre in Guthrie, OK is finally reopening, just in time for the beloved holiday season. Christmas in historic downtown Guthrie is always a draw, and the Pollard is producing the quintessential Christmas story for audiences this season. Returning favorite, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features George Bailey on a fateful Christmas Eve. Losing his will to live, the down and out George Bailey contemplates what life would've been like if he had never been born.

The iconic George Bailey is a relatable every-man, and with the year and a half that we've all had, we can relate to this story even more. At its heart is a tale of hope and resilience, and a reminder that we all make an indelible mark on the world around us.

Returning to reprise their roles in this beloved Christmas classic are Joshua McGowen as George Bailey, as well as Kris Schinske Wolfe, James A. Hughes, and David Fletcher-Hall. New favorites to the production are Wil Rogers and Jessa Schinske. The Pollard's Artistic Director Jared Blount directs, with costumes by Michael James. Michael Long serves as technical director.

Audiences will recognize McGowen for his previous roles on the Pollard stage, including Carmen Ghia in The Producers, La Cienega in Bring It On, and in an acclaimed performance as Daniel Kaffee in Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men. McGowen has portrayed the beloved George Bailey every year of this production, and it's the role of a lifetime. McGowen returns to the role for the third year.

Kris Schinske Wolfe has recently been seen on the Pollard Stage in Almost, Maine. James A. Hughes is a former Company member and is making his welcome return to The Pollard stage after years of performing in roles such as A Territorial Christmas Carol, A Few Good Men, Heathers, Driving Miss Daisy, and many more. David Fletcher-Hall returns to The Pollard to reprise his role as Clarence the Angel. Wil Rogers was recently seen in the 34th season opener The 39 Steps, alongside Jessa Schinske. Rogers is also known for his role as the venerable Ashley Williams in Evil Dead: The Musical.

When discussing the upcoming production, Blount said, "The pandemic aside, these last few months have proven to be difficult for everyone in our community, and especially our patrons. The Pollard has a lot to accomplish by season's end, but a lot to be thankful for. This production is a testament to the resolve and patience of our audience and organization. We're incredibly grateful to still be here to tell such a relevant and important story."

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features would-be radio personalities reading their scripts to a live studio audience. As a part of that audience, Pollard patrons will experience the magic of a radio play live on stage. The production also features old-timey radio announcements and live foley artistry. Common household items (combs, keys, drinkware) are transformed to produce realistic sound effects and bring the audience into the world of Bedford Falls. It's a magical Christmas experience that everyone should have, and to see the Pollard finally reopening in time for the holidays is simply ... wonderful!

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play opens on Black Friday, Novemer 26th, 2021, and runs until December 23rd. Get your tickets now! This production will sell out quickly. Tickets are available online at thepollard.org or by calling the box office at 405-282-2800. The Pollard Theatre is located at 120 W. Harrison in downtown Guthrie, in the heart of the annual territorial Christmas festivities.

NOTE** The half-price ticket sale is this Saturday, November 20th, 2021. One day only, patrons can purchase tickets to any performance for the flash half-price sale! Patrons must visit the website on Saturday, November 20th to take part in the sale**