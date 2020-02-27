BWW Feature: Monumental Theatre's Got The Beat with HEAD OVER HEELS

photo by RJ Pavel

Head Over Heels is a fun jukebox musical featuring some of the best music of the '80s new wave era. A perfect blend of two narratives, Head Over Heels combines music from the pop-phenom girl group The Go-Gos and the story of Sir Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, a 16th century romance in prose. This musical features all the best songs by The Go-Gos, including "Vacation", "We Got the Beat", "Our Lips are Sealed", "Heaven is a Place on Earth", "Mad About You" and more!

Head Over Heels follows the people and royal family of Arcadia, a medieval kingdom that is ruled by a mysterious "beat". When it's prophesied that the kingdom will lose the beat and fall into disarray, the King and Queen, along with their two daughters, set off on a quest to secure the Beat and save their Kingdom.

Monumental Theatre Company opens their 2020 season with this 2018 Broadway hit, and it's sure to be a crowd pleaser! According to MTC Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes, "The people of the Kingdom of Arcadia are in fear of losing their beat, so they go on a journey to save it... It's a fun show, but at its heart it's really about love, acceptance, and inclusiveness."

Who doesn't love a musical about that!?

John Sygar plays Musidorus, and he agreed to an exclusive interview about the show. His Q&A is below:

AP: Tell us about Head Over Heels! Who do you play? What are you most looking forward to about performing this role?

JS: Head Over Heels is a musical that blends Shakespearean verse, the 1980s, and the music of The Go-Go's into a big inclusive hug of a show. I am looking forward to playing this role because it directly examines gender roles and how people present themselves. Musidorus is a character who has such an open heart and is willing to do anything for love.

AP: This musical blends the music of The Go-Gos with a 16th century romance narrative. Do these two themes blend seamlessly? What do you think makes it work?

JS: I think they blend so well because there is a consistent open heart in the lyrics and the text. The characters move through the world and are unafraid to chase love and be their truest selves. The lyrics of The Go-Gos music enhances this heart with how direct and pointed the songs are about love. These songs are pure joy, fun and celebration and that intertwines with the joy, love, and life-or-death stakes of the characters.

AP: Were you already a fan of The Go-Gos before starting this project or are they new to you? Are you experiencing their music in a whole new way now?

JS: I was not the biggest fan of The Go-Go's! I certainly like music from that era, such as The Cure and Joy Division, but I really like what I'm hearing with The Go-Go's music. I think their music has an infectious quality that makes you want to celebrate and lose yourself in it- if you allow yourself the freedom to let it envelope you.

AP: The Go-Gos are famously an all-female band. What do you think is so important about showcasing female artists?

JS: The future is female. By that token, the past and present are as well. It's incredibly important to give voice to these female artists. Their cultural contribution to rock music is just as important as any other male band. I see the irony of a white cis-male talking about this, and would like to acknowledge that, but when women can see and identify with other women who have come before, it empowers them to accomplish and dream the same dream. Visibility is vital. Our production has some amazing women leading this charge for the next generation. Marika, our incredible music director, and the rest of the female members of our production team and cast are doing phenomenal work and are making their own mark with this production.

* * *

Head Over Heels also stars Adelina Mitchell as Mopsa, Lauren Farnell as Philoclea, Rachel Barlaam as Pamela, Candice Shedd-Thompson as Gynecia, Brice Guerriere as Basilius, Greg Atkin as Dametas, and Topher Williams as Pythio. The ensemble includes Savina Barini, Cam Shegogue, Ricardo Blagrove, and Morgan Kelleher. Understudies are Brett Klock, Kaeli Patchen, Marianna Ceccatti, and Joe McAlonan. Choreography is by Ahmad Maaty, with music direction by Marika Contouris. Mavrikes serves as production director.

Head Over Heels has previews March 5th and 6th, with official opening March 7th, and runs until March 23rd. The production runs at Monumental Theatre Company's Ainslie Arts Center, located on the campus of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA. For tickets, visit monumentalthatre.org.





