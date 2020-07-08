3rd Act Theatre Company to Present DRUNK CLASSICS: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DRUNK Fundraising Tour

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DRINK based off of William Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is adapted by Dakota Lee Bryant and directed by Nicholas Toscani.

The tour will be presented at

WATER'S EDGE WINERY
Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 8:00 PM

PUT A CORK IN IT
Friday, July 17th, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 8:00 PM

VANESSA HOUSE BEER CO.
Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 8:00 PM

a??Each evening, doors will open at 7PM and the voting begins! Every member of the audience receives one ticket to vote for their drunkard! Additional tickets can be purchased to cast additional votes. At 8PM, following the Live Auction for Royalty, the play begins!

Click HERE for more information


