3rd Act Theatre Company To Present THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY By Ted Bacino And Rufus Cadigan

3rd Act Theatre Company will present The Shakespeare Conspiracy, written by Ted Bacino and Rufus Cadigan and directed by Kris Kuss, as the third Noire production of Season 3: UNKNOWN. Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from March 4, 2022 through March 19, 2022, with a streamed performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday March 20, 2022.

Tickets are available now at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/productions/the-shakespeare-conspiracy .

How could Christopher Marlowe, a known spy and England's foremost playwright, be suspiciously murdered and buried in an unmarked grave just days before he is to be tried for treason? How could William Shakespeare replace Marlowe virtually overnight, when Shakespeare had never written anything before? This play intertwines the two mysteries to offer the only possible resolution - murder, mayhem, and manhunts in the underbelly of London, and the greatest conspiracy plot of all time is hatched.

The production stars a dynamic cast of local talent, including David Patterson; Keegan Zimmerman; Rob May; Dakota Lee Bryant; Jonah Muscarella; and Don Taylor.

3rd Act's Noire productions introduce plays that push boundaries for adult-only audiences, and have included 1984, Frankenstein, and Medusa Undone. The Shakespeare Conspiracy contains mature language and themes such as murder, espionage, and persecution, and is suitable for audience members 17 years of age and older.

3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among their top priorities. Mask requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences and/or cast during the production.

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near Hacienda Tacos) at N.W. 122nd and N. May Ave. More information is available at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/ and on their Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.