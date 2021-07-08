3rd Act Theatre Company Announces DRUNK CLASSICS: HAMLET W/ PIRATES

3rd Act Theatre Company is once again reviving their extremely popular Drunk Classics fundraising tour during July with Hamlet w/ Pirates! The Company has previously produced Drunk Classics: Romeo and Juliet; Drunk Classics: A Midsummer Night's Drink; and Drunk Classics: A Christmas Carol in partnership with local wineries and breweries.

Hamlet w/ Pirates is a doozie! Where else can you see Hamlet, Ophelia, Rosencrantz (and Guildenstern!), and PIRATES all on one stage? One performer will be voted on by the audience to consume a few "adult beverages" before the show begins.

When the curtain rises and the story starts, audience member donations drive the action as they choose "rules" for selected actors to follow for the rest of the scene OR until another donation is made and a new "rule" takes effect!

The "rules" are improv-type suggestions that actors perform while staying in character, such as performing as an angry Scotsman, acting like a child, or having one of your legs fall asleep.

For their third summer fundraising tour, 3rd Act is partnering with three local breweries and returning to a favorite winery. This years' partners include:

Put A Cork In It Winery - July 9th, 30th & 31st (115 E California Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104)

Roughtail Brewing Company - July 10th & 25th (320 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114)

Angry Scotsman Brewing - July 16th & 17th (704 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102)

Anthem Brewing Company - July 24th (908 SW 4th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109)

Doors open at 7:30 pm when voting begins, and the actors take the stage at 8:00. Classic theatre, improvisation, adult beverages - what could be better? Oh, and did we mention PIRATES?!?!

Seating is limited at all venues. It is highly recommended that tickets be purchased in advance ($15) to ensure seating is available. Tickets at the door are $20. Improv "rules" can be made for donations of $5, $10, and $20 and will be tracked by 3rd Act staff. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/dc/drunk-classics-summer-2021.