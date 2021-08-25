3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions for Oklahoma Premiere of CHAGRIN FALLS

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, is auditioning Chagrin Falls by Mia McCullough and directed by Amandanell Bold, an Oklahoma premier and the second Noire production of Season 3: UNKNOWN.

Rehearsals: September 2021 / Performances: October 2021

This production will take place in person with one pre-recorded streamed performance.

They are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every production, please submit without regard to ability, race, age, weight, color, national origin, ethnic origin, gender identity, or any other basis. Any specifics integral to the plot or required by the publisher will be listed in the individual announcement.

Link to sign up via the theatre's website: https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/auditions

(Audition information is subject to change)

All characters experience themes of loss. The character of Patrice is subjected to being called a racial slur by the inmate (Voiceover). The character of Henry engages in microaggressions toward the character of Patrice, that is addressed by the character of Irene. The character of Riley experiences great loss and has a heated conversation regarding his experiences during the Vietnam War with the character of Patrice. The characters of Thaddeus and Henry engage in a physical altercation. The character of Patrice explores themes of discovery regarding her heritage, as a Vietnamese child adopted at a young age into a white American family.

Cast: 6 Actors

Irene Delford: 40's-50's, Feminine-Presenting. Owner of the local inn and manager of a bar.

Riley MacDougal: 55, Masculine-Presenting. Veteran. Recent retiree from the local slaughterhouse.

Thaddeus Newell: 21, Masculine-Presenting. Prison Guard. A quiet and private person.

Patrice Dougherty: 26, Feminine-Presenting. Half-Vietnamese. A graduate student in journalism.

Henry Harcourt: 20, Masculine-Presenting. Prison Guard. Kind and a bit naïve.

Reverend: 30's, Any Presentation. Ministers to the town and at the prison.

Content Warning: This production contains mature language and themes; loss, grief, the death penalty, and race.

Synopsis: To live in Chagrin Falls, Oklahoma is to be in the killing business. The town's major employers are a cattle slaughterhouse and a penitentiary where lethal injection is administered. Whether they work at the slaughterhouse, play preacher or guard to death row inmates, or merely offer a bed and a hot meal to those visiting the prison, each resident of Chagrin Falls makes their living off of death and captivity. A week prior to a particular execution, an Asian-American graduate student comes to town, and though this would-be reporter never gets what she came for, she becomes one of them - a participant in the killing, and an honorary resident of Chagrin Falls.

Please contact info@3rdacttheatreco.com for more information regarding perusal scripts and content.

They are monitoring Covid safety and evaluating policies, and the safety of their cast, crew, audience, and staff is among their top priorities. Masks requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences or cast during this production.

Auditions will be online (Zoom) on August 28, 2021, with in-person Masked Callbacks on August 29, 2021. Rehearsals begin in September. Sides and access to the Zoom meeting will be provided via link sent prior to the auditions. A small stipend will be provided. Please contact the Box Office with additional questions or accommodations.