STOMP Will Perform At The McKnight Center Next Weekend

The McKnight Center will host STOMP, the renowned twelve-member troupe that performs a combination of dance, music and theater, on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Using items that are not traditional percussion instruments, the cast of STOMP will fill the Performance Hall with electrifying rhythm and sound.

"STOMP is an international sensation that continues to sell out shows in New York City and London, even after 25 years," said The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "The McKnight Center is thrilled to bring this innovative performance to Stillwater for the very first time. Even if you've seen STOMP in another city, with two new pieces incorporated into the show, you're guaranteed to see something new in this audience favorite."

STOMP uses humor and objects like brooms, hubcaps, garbage cans and poles to interact with audiences and create magnificent rhythms. The production has been described as "pure entertainment and raucous energy" by DC Metro Theater Arts.

"Critics and audiences alike rave about STOMP. Guests of all ages will be captivated by the unique entertainment of these shows," continued Blakeman.

Masks are required for STOMP performances. The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here. For tickets and more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or call 405) 744-9999. Groups purchasing ten or more tickets are eligible for discounted rates. Performances of STOMP are generously sponsored by Brandon and Starla Halcomb.