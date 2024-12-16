News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ZAP! By Rhett Goldman To Be Presented At The Tank NYC

The play will be presented with "Non-Advice to a Boat" and "Baby Fish Mouth" for A Night of Short Plays.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
ZAP! By Rhett Goldman To Be Presented At The Tank NYC Image
ZAP! by Rhett Goldman will be presented with "Non-Advice to a Boat" and "Baby Fish Mouth" for A Night of Short Plays at The Tank NYC (312 W 36) on December 17th at 9:30 pm.

The production stars Madeleine Pedersen and Tanner Pieper and is written and directed by Rhett Goldman.

Madeline just got zapped! She's turning green! She doesn't want to turn green! She needs an antidote! NOW! This short, comedic satire pokes fun at our frustrating healthcare system and is sure to put a smile on your face amidst these ANNOYING times.

Get your tickets at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/threeshortplays.




