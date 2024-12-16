ZAP! By Rhett Goldman To Be Presented At The Tank NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ZAP! by Rhett Goldman will be presented with "Non-Advice to a Boat" and "Baby Fish Mouth" for A Night of Short Plays at The Tank NYC (312 W 36) on December 17th at 9:30 pm.

The production stars Madeleine Pedersen and Tanner Pieper and is written and directed by Rhett Goldman.

Madeline just got zapped! She's turning green! She doesn't want to turn green! She needs an antidote! NOW! This short, comedic satire pokes fun at our frustrating healthcare system and is sure to put a smile on your face amidst these ANNOYING times.

Get your tickets at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/threeshortplays.

Comments