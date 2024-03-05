World Premiere of Theodora Skipitares' THE FOUR LIVES Comes to La MaMa in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE FOUR LIVES – the newest work by Theodora Skipitares, renowned for her innovative use of puppetry to explore classic Greek texts – will have its world-premiere with performances April 5-21, 2024 at the Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St.) it has been announced by Mia Yoo, Artistic Director of La MaMa. THE FOUR LIVES is presented by La MaMa and Skysaver Productions. PERFORMANCES BEGIN APRIL 5; the press opening is April 7.

THE FOUR LIVES springs from the belief of ancient philosopher Pythagoras, who maintained each of us experiences four lives – as a mineral, a vegetable, an animal and a human. THE FOUR LIVES depicts how our souls change as scores of giant and tiny puppets escort the audience through different, immersive environments, encountering worlds where humans are not the main attraction.

A multi-media spectacle, THE FOUR LIVES is created and directed by Theodora Skipitares, with music by her frequent collaborator Sxip Shirey. Ms. Skipitares has created a staggering 30 productions as a resident artist at La MaMa,

Among various scenarios that take the audience to different settings in the Ellen Stewart Theatre, THE FOUR LIVES will introduce the audience to Antigone in the animal kingdom, grieving the death of her brother; a life-size Charles Darwin in the plant world populated with singing, dancing plant marionettes; caterpillars on trial for trespassing fields in Italy; and a 14-foot Mother Tree who speaks of her daily existence. The mineral world is introduced by a Marie Curie puppet figure, who looks down on earth and surveys a world on the brink of extinction.

THE FOUR LIVES has scenic co-design by Donald Eastman; lighting by Frederico Restrepo; costume design by Jan Leslie Harding; co-direction by Jane Catherine Shaw. The score is performed live by Nathan Respasz, Brittany Harris (cello) and Alexandria Smalls (vocals).