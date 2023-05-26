World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank

Kairos Italy Theater presents in collaboration with the Tank the World Premiere of Crumbs of Joy (Briciole di Allegria) by Giorgia Brusco, Mario Fratti Award 2020.

Since 2019 one of the perks of winning the Mario Fratti Award is to see one of the winning plays on stage at The Tank NYC. Honoring the memory of Mario Fratti who devoted much of his production to women, the director of the showcase production is always a female identifying director based in NYC. The 2023 MFA at the Tank production is the world premiere of "Crumbs of Joy" by Giorgia Brusco, Mario Fratti Award 2020. The production is presented by Kairos Italy Theater in collaboration with The Tank NYC. The production is presented as a showcase approved by the Equity Actors Association.

Two elderly people live alone. Due to a banal accident, they involve an unaware passerby in their affairs. She takes their life to heart and decides to devote time to them, in search of a phantom son who never seems to arrive. In this way, she is projected into their world made of silences, memories, disappointments, but also trivial gestures of love, which are nothing more than a desperate request for attention. At a certain point, the vision turns upside down, highlighting hidden shadows and immense pain, hidden behind the apparent superficiality.

The play is directed by Elena Vannoni, with Valerie O'Hara, Laura Lamberti, Samuel Shurtleff* and Gabriel Neumann* (*members of Actors Equity Association). Set by Mia Mare, Light Designer Jack Wood, Stage Manager Lingyi Wang. Translated by Michela Medici, Chiara Sangalli, Aurora Magnani "Scuola Civica Altiero Spinelli per Traduttori e Interpreti" with the supervision for In Scena! by Carlotta Brentan.

Crumbs of Joy performance schedule: May 31 at 7:00 PM, June 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 at 7:00 PM. Tickets at thetanknyc.org

CAST AND CREW:

Elena Vannoni (Director) is an experienced designer and director who has created work globally, with numerous productions in Florence, Rome, Berlin, and Los Angeles. She was a visiting professor at l'Universität der Künste in Berlin and has earned degrees from the Istituto d'Arte (costume design), the Florence University of Literature and Philosophy (Music and Theatre), and Accademia Nazionale d'Arte Drammatica S. d'Amico (Theatre Directing). She was awarded Best Theatre Director in Italy's 2005 M.I.U.R.: National Award of Arts for A Marriage Proposal by Anton Chekhov. She is currently pursuing a Master's in Theater Directing at Columbia University.

Valerie O'Hara (Ida) is thrilled to be reunited with Elena Vannoni, having acted in several of her projects at Columbia U, including her Masters' thesis. A "late bloomer", Valerie has worked in community theater and Off-off-Broadway over the past 15 years or so. Favorite roles include Lenya Zubritsky (Fools), Amanda Wingfield (The Glass Menagerie), and Duchess of York (Richard III), and in new works as Peggy (The Sandman - ATA Award, Best Dramatic Actress), Helen (We Will Always Talk This Way - Jean Dalrymple Award, Best Dramatic Actress), and a comatose Mother (Family Time). Thanks for coming; enjoy the show. Love to TJK.

Samuel Shurtleff (Paolo) emigrated from Texas to New York in 2012. His stage work includes The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Beauty and the Beast, Of Mice and Men, Betty's Summer Vacation, Life is a Dream, Sordid Lives. In film/tv: Equal Standard, Mysteries at the Museum, A Crime to Remember, Six Degrees of Murder, Redrum, Monsters Inside Me. He is a proud member of the Guild of Italian American Actors (GIAA) and the Actors' Equity Association (AEA). He is most thankful for his beautiful muse, TerriLynn. Instagram: @TheLegendarySamuel IMDb: Samuel Shurtleff

Laura Lamberti (Clara) hopes her willingness to mirror life as she sees it will show something else in the eye of the viewer and ultimately give something back to her fellow humans through acting. She trained extensively in this fine art at HB Studio, RADA, AADA and CTA. Past credits include Josefina in the acclaimed production of "Terranova" at NYC Fringe Festival. TV: Law&Order, Blindspot, New Amsterdam, FBI: Most Wanted; feature films include "Cassanova was a woman" (Festival award-winner), "Dark Tarot"; short films Sinaptica (Festival award-winner), Brushstrokes (Festival award-winner). Most recently Laura was seen on stage with Rising Sun Performance Company and the World Premiere of "Untitled Calamity Jane Play". To be a part of Laura's Life as She sees It, follow her on twitter or Instagram @lawida55 and visit her website www.llamberti.com

Gabriel Neumann (Sergio) is an actor and theater-maker based in NYC. Originally from Brazil, he holds a degree in Acting and has worked in several Theater, Film and TV productions in both countries. Recent credits include 'Imogen Says Nothing' by Aditi Brennan Kapil and directed by Jessie Austrian/Fiasco Theater; 'Clouds' directed by Liz Peterson; and Gage Tarlton's 'Last Blueberry On Earth'. The pursuit of a life and career in the arts, along with his commitment to continuous education, brought him to the United States in 2018 to attend the Stella Adler Studio Summer Conservatory. After completing the program, Gabriel was offered the lead role in the world premiere of 'And the Trees Fall Down' by Viviana Prado-Nunez. In 2019, he was part of Fiasco Theater's Inaugural Conservatory and often collaborates in the company's productions and workshops. Gabriel is a proud member of the AEA - Actor's Equity Association and the Brazilian Actor's Union.

Lingyi Wang (she/her; Production Stage Manager): is an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Theatre and Education. Recent works include-Playwriting: It's a Convoluted Play (2022 New South Young Playwrights Festival). Stage Management: A Theater Letter for You, As You Like It, Illusions, The Seagull, The Covenant, PINK (Columbia); Once on Rumspringa (The Wild Project).

*Please note that this performance will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees and artists will be required to display proof of two doses of an approved covid vaccination before being admitted to the space. Patrons will also be required to wear masks, when not eating or drinking.