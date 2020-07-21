Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces New Virtual Commissions

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions from Eyal Vilner, Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook.

Raindrops Down Rue Laurence Savart

by Eyal Vilner

with Jonathan Thomas

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Co-presented by The Joyce Theater and The College of Performing Arts at The New School

Artist Statement by Eyal Vilner

Somehow I ended up in Paris during these strange times of pandemic and quarantine. Other than getting groceries about once a week, I barely left the apartment. But every once in a while I got a chance to wander around the quiet streets of Bellville, where I could stop and breath and sense the pulse of a city that has come to a halt. This piece was written after a stroll down my favorite street on a rainy day in May, when the world, or maybe just us, stopped turning.

by Eyal Vilner, Saxophone and composition: Eyal Vilner (Paris), Piano: Jonathan Thomas (NYC), Video: Eyal Vilner.

5-10-15 Hours

by Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Co-presented by Authentic Jazz Weekend, CUNY Dance Initiative, Dance Manhattan, The Harlem Swing Dance Society, Paris Jazz Roots Dance Festival, and The Joyce Theater

Artist Statement by Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook:

'5-10-15 Hours' is a blues by Rudolph Toombs about sweethearts spending time together. The title bargains for as much time as can be had to "prove my love," a sentiment expanded upon by other pop-lyric, glittering generalities about physical and idealistic romance. Mr. Toombs was wise to stop there, as the present reality of indeterminate amounts of time together has proven difficult for some folks. Our film offers a daydream about what joy might be available despite these circumstances - a winking fantasy of life at home for two professional swing dancers.

5-10-15 Hours by Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook, Music: "5-10-15 Hours" arr. Eyal Vilner, featuring vocalist Brianna Thomas from the album "Swing Out!" by Eyal Vilner Big Band, Supplementary Camera Work: Evita Arce.

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.

