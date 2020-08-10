Women In Theatre Festival Continues With Digital Premiere By Kat Mustatea: THE ONE AND ONLY AMANDA PALMER

THE ONE AND ONLY AMANDA PALMER will be presented on YouTube on August 15th at 7pm.

Project Y Theatre Company continues the fifth annual Women in Theatre Festival, a festival of new work written and created by women, with a virtual premiere by playwright, Kat Mustatea, The One and Only Amanda Palmer this August 15th at 7pm via Youtube. For the first time ever, all Festival offerings are free and open to the public via live streaming. Information on the festival lineup can be found at Women In Theatre Festival.

Project Y's yearly Women in Theatre Festival seeks to broaden the opportunities for women in the entertainment industry by producing new work by diverse women artists with more than 50% female representation of all artists involved. This year's festival lineup represents a programming pivot, as our regular programming dates and location - June in ART/New York Theatres - was upended by the global COVID-19 pandemic. After canceling our originally planned festival, Project Y quickly reimagined a Live and Online Women in Theatre Festival. This year's Live and Online festival preserves our mission to create theatre on a Project-by-Project basis, and allow the needs of the artists and plays to inform all producing choices.

The One and Only Amanda Palmer

A digital world premiere production, by Kat Mustatea

directed by Michole Biancosino

August 15th at 7pm EDT

FREE reservations at Eventbrite

Amanda Palmer can turn into a cat at night, but her world comes undone when she realizes she might not be the only one. Who is the real Amanda Palmer? Maybe you?

In this unique digital experience, members of the audience can volunteer to participate during the performance and might be called on to perform specific lines from the script alongside the actors.

The story's premise is not the only unusual aspect of the show. You might notice that when Amanda Palmer is turning into a cat, there is an odd quality to her syntax and vocabulary. The script makes use of synthetic language to generate a unique way of speaking that is expressive of the special quality of "catness" Amanda possesses. The effect is created by using only words that do not contain the letter "E." If you pay close attention, you will still understand what Amanda is saying-it makes grammatical sense-but it gives Amanda Palmer an otherworldly quality, a way of speaking that is both elegant and weird. Playwright Kat Mustatea used an artificial intelligence text generation tool to create this synthetic language.

Featuring actors: Natalie Nankervis, Saran Bakari, Meghan Wright and.... Ticket buyers who are pre-chosen to join in the live stream of the play as part of the production - must own red lipstick and a red scarf! See Eventbrite link for details.

