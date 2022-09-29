West Harlem Art Fund Announces October Programming

West Harlem Art Fund wraps up their "house" season on Governors Island with an array of special events, exhibition, and workshops. Opportunities for individuals, groups and families.

Kicking off this weekend are Meet and Greets with Jewelry Designer Ayala Naphtali and photographer Gregory Harris. Free tap workshop with Megan Haungs and Toes Tiranoff and the exhibition, Art that Marks Time.

WEST HARLEM ART FUND FALL PROGRAMMING

GOVERNORS ISLAND, NOLAN PARK BUILDING 10B

EXHIBITION

Art that Marks Time

Fall exhibition on view Through October 30th

Gallery Hours:12pm - 4 pm

Curated show that focuses on traditional arts & design that they hope will bring the public closer to these mediums and inspire them to learn more as well as collect.

Artists

Valerie Hallier -- mixed media

Molly Must -- Metal Sculpture

Ayala Naphtali -- Metalsmithing/Jewelry

Felipe Ortiz -- Sketch Art

Christopher Quinones -- Print

Rachael Rosenblum -- Furniture Design

Red Sagalow -- Print

Dianne Smith -- Print

James Robert Southard -- Sketch Drawing

In Defense of the Human Spirit (Outdoor Exhibition)

Through October 30th

Nolan Park, Governors Island near Building 10B

In Defense of the Human Spirit is an imaginative reaction to the fortresses that were built on Governors Island in the early 1800s to protect New York's harbor from any foreign invasion. Each piece int this exhibition, thoughtfully curated by Savona Bailey-McClain of the West Harlem Art Fund and Christina Goldberg of Studio 80 + Sculpture Grounds, conveys movement, a twisting and bending of the strongest of materials, inward and out, stretching towards and facing a city that is continually evolving. The panoramic view from Governors Island facing the ever-changing skyline of New York is a reminder that in the face of adversity, there is nothing more resilient than the human spirit.

Domenico Belli -- sculpture/outdoor garden

Gilbert Boro -- sculpture/outdoor garden

Joe Gitterman -- sculpture/outdoor garden

SPECIAL EVENTS

Meet Metalsmith Artist & Jewelry Designer Ayala Naphtali

Jewelry designer Ayala Naphtali draws inspiration from ancient alphanumeric systems, contemporary architecture and her own personal, cultural history. She is intrigued with balance and proportion and feels that each of her pieces must find its axis on the wearer. She creates work with elegance and minimal, bold forms, precious metals and alternative materials.

October 1st & 2nd, 2022 12pm - 4 pm

Meet Photographer Gregory Harris

Gregory Harris is a Toledo-born artist based in Brooklyn since completing studies at Bowling Green State University where he focused on cinema studies & fine art photography. This study of the image, image-making, and their relationship with day-to-day society, has informed a decade-long practice of photography and filmmaking.

More recent work has featured artists and their workspaces, with an intent to champion space and process as related to artistic practice. Gregory understands the power of the image and intends to create work that is directly engaged, in service to the communities and audience of the subject, all the while respecting the importance of place as character.

October 2, 2022 12pm - 4 pm

Artist Reception

Meet the artists from the show Art that Marks Time

October 15, 2022 1pm - 4pm

WORKSHOPS

Monoprint Workshop

October 8th, October 22nd

Hourly Sessions:12pm - 4 pm

$20

Short description: Led by artist Red Sagalow, this public residency will serve as a guided exploration of mono printing. Participants will experimenting with a variety of images. Monoprinting is a type of printmaking where the goal is to create one unique image. The art form is very personal and sometimes compared to improvisation that's central to jazz. No experience necessary to enjoy a fun filled afternoon.

Register online -

https://westharlemartfund.bigcartel.com/product/monoprint-workshop-early-october

https://westharlemartfund.bigcartel.com/product/monoprint-workshop-late-october

Outdoor Tap

October 2nd and October 9th

12:30 pm ; 2 pm

Free event

Short Description: All are welcome to the series of interactive Percussion Dance Workshops. We will be using rhythmic steps, clapping, and an occasional shout out to explore sounds and create new dances or re-invent old ones. No previous experience required. No tap shoes required. Stop by and make some noise!

Workshop leaders Megan Haungs and Toes Tiranoff combine elements of jazz tap percussion, swing dance, vaudeville, comedy, and puppets in their shows. They have performed at LaMaMa E.T.C., Town Hall, NYU, Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, Dixon Place and Bryant Park's Piano in the Park.

Music: Commemorating the late Pharoah Sanders

Natural Dye Workshop

October 15th

1pm

$20

Register online - https://westharlemartfund.bigcartel.com/product/natural-dye-workshop-october-15th

Short Description: Led by Artist Jaleeca Yancy, studio resident of Art Crawl Harlem, Botanical Dyeing is a creative way to connect with nature and learn a craft skill that will turn your fabrics and clothing into beautiful works of art. Take part in making a textile using flowers and plants from the West Harlem Art Fund Garden to culminate in a community fiber collage installation. No experience necessary.

Environmental Light Photography

Sunday, October 23, 2022

1pm

$20

Register online - https://westharlemartfund.bigcartel.com/product/experimental-light-photography

Short Description: Environmental Light Photography workshop will introduce participants to methodology which focuses on "available light," that is without flash and with minimal manipulation of the scene.

Led by Brooklyn based artist Gregory Harris, the course will begin with a presentation of work from NYC photographers including Harlem's own Roy DeCarava, and Mel Rosenthal of the South Bronx. Our slide presentation will be complemented with books from several artists, as well as a group discussion on the significance of photography as an art in the contemporary world.

Following the workshop, participants will be tasked with using the remainder of their time on the island applying their newly-studied photographic language to create work of their own.

All cameras are welcome, film, digital, and mobile phone.