West 14th Theater Company Presents THE PARTY HOP

Kira Lukasik, a second year NYU student studying Drama at Tisch at the Atlantic Acting School, along with two NYU Drama students and got together in May of 2020, and decided to direct, produce, and act in a Zoom production of John Cariani's Almost, Maine. The show was a huge success and served as a fundraiser, raising $4,954.73 for Free Arts NYC, a non-profit youth arts organization located in NYC. From there, they decided to create an official theater company, West 14th Theater Company.

West 14th is committed to telling complex and truthful stories that help contribute to a greater understanding of the world and the human condition. They strongly believe that theater is a means of building bridges and bringing people together and hope to inspire that through their work. They are an artist-driven organization making theater happen even in the most difficult of times.

As part of West 14th Theater Company, a theater company run entirely by current Atlantic students, they have announced their latest virtual production: The Party Hop by Natalie Margolin!

The play takes place on a Saturday night three years into the pandemic, as three college sophomores prepare for a night of virtual party hopping. But, when the group finds out that one of the girls has a secret, the night takes a hilarious and interesting turn. Written to be performed exclusively on Zoom, The Party Hop explores how the pandemic has affected our relationships and how we view ourselves. The play is fast-paced, filled with humor, and could not be more relevant to our lives today.

The creative team and cast of this production is comprised entirely of current NYU Drama students studying at the Atlantic studio. The production will be performed and streamed LIVE on Showtix4u on March 18th at 8pm EST and March 21st at 3pm and 8pm EST. For more information and to purchase a ticket, click the link below.

Tickets: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47558

To learn more about West 14th Theater Company check out their website: https://west14theater.wixsite.com/w14theater and for more behind the scenes of The Party Hop follow their Instagram: @west14theater, TikTok: @west14theater, and Facebook: West 14th Theater Company!