Welcome To Campfire To Premiere SUBJECT, Largest Immersive Danceplay To Date

Welcome to Campfire, the story-making platform of former Sleep No More performers Ingrid Kapteyn and Tony Bordonaro, will premiere Subject, their largest immersive sci-fi danceplay to date, this fall. Created in collaboration with Lia Menaker and Chemistry Creative, Subject will run from October 23 - November 10.

Guests are invited to Memredux Laboratories, a 9.2K sq ft space in the heart of the theatre district secured in partnership with The Moinian Group, The Real Estate Board of New York, and the National Performing Arts Funding Exchange, for an experience that is part art installation, part dance performance, and one-hundred percent immersive storytelling.

In a dystopian New York City, the radioactive dust of nuclear war is everywhere. The trauma of war, the loss of many loved ones, and the pressure to flee has created a lucrative new pharmaceutical industry: memory-erasing drugs. The leading contender in clinical trials is Memredux. Memredux is a powerful medication meant to be taken once a day for one month to erase all memories selected by you and your physician prior to prescription.

For the first time, two test subjects for the new drug are relocated to a shared holding pen in Memredux Laboratories.

Be the first to attend the observational trial, and witness the effects of the drug on the subjects' first human contact since undergoing treatment.

Intrepid guests who would like to find out if Memredux is right for them may choose to book a private, one-on-one virtual consultation with a Memredux Specialist prior to their visit to the Lab. This exclusive Premier Access experience is available to only 8 patrons a night.