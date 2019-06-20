Week Two Winner Announced For The 9th Annual June Players Theatre Short Play Festival

We've all been there - you are late for a meeting and try to make up the time by scaling the escalator steps in a single bound. When suddenly a clueless individual is ... wait for it ... standing on the LEFT. How do we teach these naive individuals? We send them to Sparkles Guide to New York class!

Eric Fletcher (Sparkle/Playwright) is the week one winner of the ninth annual June Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival - NYC. The short musical was directed by Michael Capecci will skill and whimsy. Sparkle takes us through the lessons we all need to learn in her own feisty style, leaving the audience feeling ready to take it to the streets of NYC. And they must have agreed with her since they voted her show Best of the Fest - week one.

The NYC Festival continues through 30th at The Players Theatre in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village. Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7p and Sunday at 3p. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: www.shortplaynyc.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the remaining plays is below. The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year. The October theme is horror and the February theme is SEX!

Week Two - June 20-23

The PERFECT Wedding - Larissa Kruesi

Jennifer, Who Runs the Tanning Booth - Michael Long

We Cousins! - Stephen Cedars

Alzheimer's Diary - Steve Gold

Bittersweet Lullaby - Will Lacker and Dylan Glatthorn

Week Three - June 27-30

Tenants - Eileen Byrne Richards

The Flying Dutchman Boards the Staten Island Ferry - Larry Rinkel

Alexa Takes Manhattan - Anne V. Grob

Express Train - Amanda Murphy

Train Ride - Frances Miksits





