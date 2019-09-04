Wayne Wilcox and Amanda Quaid Lead Reading of TALL SHIPS

Visceral Entertainment is announces private industry readings of Mike Lee's TALL SHIPS, directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, The Public Theatre). TALL SHIPS will have two engagements at Ripley-Grier Studios on Monday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. To RSVP for the free industry only event, please email contact@visceral-entertainment.com.

After escaping tragedy on the morning of September 11th, William, a World Trade Center worker, retreats to a familiar Staten Island pub he used to frequent in his youth. Natalya, the empathetic barkeep and a Russian immigrant, believes fate has brought William into her life. As William's grasp with reality falters, he finds solace in Natalya and they wrangle deep into the night to find meaning and understanding in the unspeakable horrors of the day.

"Having attended theater all my life, I was inspired to write a play about my surviving 9/11 as part of my healing process," says Lee. "I was one for the few fortunate to escape the North Tower that day, and was ushered out to safety through a restaurant on the ground floor called "Tall Ships". It made me wonder about others that day, what their experiences might have been like, and what might have happened. The result is Tall Ships."





The reading stars Wayne Wilcox (Broadway: Coram Boy, The Normal Heart, Priscilla Queen of the Desert; TV: Gilmore Girls, Law & Order; Film: Rent) as William, Amanda Quaid (Broadway: Equus; TV: Bull, I'm Dying Up Here, Masters of Sex, Chicago Med) as Natalya, Michael Frederic (The Great Divorce, After, The New Morality; TV: The Blacklist, Odd Mom Out, Royal Pains) as Tommy, Edward James Hyland (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Man Who Had All The Luck, The Price, Ah Wilderness; TV/Film: Kinsey, Solos, Cradle Will Rock, Law & Order) as Terrence, Carole Monferdini (The Club (OBIE Award); Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Full Gallop; Film: Next Stop Greenwich Village, The Bell Jar) as Mary, Andrew Rein (Off-Broadway: Jericho, Acts of Love; TV: Power, The Blacklist: Redemption, Luke Cage) as Connolly, and Jim Stanek (Broadway: Fun Home, Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder, Lestat; TV: Mr. Robot, The Good Wife, Law and Order) as Steve.





