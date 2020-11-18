WalkUpArts Announces Extension For World PremieRe Interactive Experience BABY JESSICA'S WELL-MADE PLAY

WalkUpArts has announced a three month extension of the World premiere of Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play, written by Philip Santos Schaffer. Directed by Isabel Quinzaños Alonso the interactive experience began performances on Saturday, September 12th and will now run through Sunday, February 28th.

The show is performed by Mary Round and features sound design and composition by Jorge Olivo; dramaturgy by Anna Woodruff; and additional voices provided by Alinca Hamilton, Kimberly Hughes, Jennifer Jiles, Jorge Luna, Evan Maltby, Alejandro Ruiz.

Following the success of The End of the World Bar and Bathtub, playwright Philip Santos Schaffer returns with a new interactive experience, Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play, loosely inspired by the story of Baby Jessica and the collective cultural experience shared while witnessing Baby Jessica's 58-hour rescue October 14th-16th, 1987. The five-act phone adventure includes an audio-recording, live performances, interaction with an audience member from another performance and a mysterious fifth act that's months in the future. Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play is performed for one audience member at a time, over two nights, from the comfort of their own homes.

The interactive experience began performances on Saturday, September 12th and has been extended through Sunday, February 28th. The performance schedule is Thursday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting walkuparts.com.

