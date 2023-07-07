Wagner College Theatre Announces PIPPIN, SEUSSICAL! And More For 2023/24 Season

From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Dr. Seuss, Wagner College Theatre's 2023/24 Season has something for everyone! Consistently ranked in the top 5 collegiate theater programs in the nation, WCT performers frequently go on to Broadway and beyond. See these future stars today!

For more information visit Click Here. Tickets go on sale September 15th. Subscription pre-sale is available now; email boxoffice@wagner.edu for more information.

MAIN HALL THEATRE

Starting off the season with a little magic is Pippin, the story of a young prince, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." Pippin returns from university certain that he will find a fulfilling purpose in life. The Leading Player encourages Pippin to dabble in bloody battle, in lusty sexual entanglements and in savvy political maneuvers. Pippin discovers that true happiness is more complicated than he thought. With infectious tunes by Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises. Directed by Professor Rusty Curcio and Music Directed by Logan Medland, Pippin will be dazzling on October 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 8:00PM and on October 7, 14, 15 at 2:00PM.

Perfect for the holiday season is A Grand Night for Singing. Rodgers and Hammerstein's partnership both dominated and became synonymous with the Golden Age of Broadway. Reimagined as a musical revue, A Grand Night for Singing takes a fresh look at some of the duo's greatest pieces. Be transported by the wit, charm, and melodies that put R&H in a class of their own. Directed by Gary John LaRosa and Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, A Grand Night for Singing will delight on November 16, 17, 18, 30 & December 1, 2 at 8:00PM and on November 18 & December 2, 3 at 2:00PM.

Kicking off 2024 is Me and My Girl. When the search for the next Earl of Hareford ends with the unapologetically cockney Bill Snibson, the Harefords are faced with a choice. They can either accept him as the rightful heir or reject him. The Duchess is determined to fashion Bill into a gentleman worthy of the title, but there is one obstacle in her way - his equally unrefined girlfriend Sally Smith. Love and duty are at odds when Bill refuses to let anything come between him and his girl. Directed by Professor Brian Sgambati, see this gem of a show on March 7, 8 9, 14, 15, 16 at 8:00PM and on March 9, 16, 17 at 2:00PM.

Greet spring flowers with the equally colorful Seussical. Equally beloved and fantastical, Seussical brings to life all of our favorite, colorful Dr. Seuss characters. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton the Elephant and his discovery of the Whos. Along the way we also meet Mayzie La Bird, Jojo, Gertrude McFuzz, and many more. Come celebrate the courage to never lose faith even in the face of insurmountable odds. Oh, the thinks you can think! Directed by Joey Donnelly and Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, Seussical is perfect for the whole family! Let your imagination run wild on April 25, 26, 27 & May 2, 3, 4 at 8:00PM and on April 27 & May 4, 5 at 2:00PM

STAGE ONE

In our intimate black-box theater, everyone gets the best seat in the house. Individual tickets cost only $10.

Daughters of Leda

Every masterpiece started as an idea that had the opportunity to take form. Stage One will host the workshop of an entirely new piece. Written by WCT Alumni, Remy Van Collen, Daughters of Leda is a contemporary retelling of the events of the Iliad and Oresteia focused around the Three Princesses of Sparta: Helen, Clytemnestra, and Phoebe. Following the young women as they grow up and grow apart, the play traces their paths of love, loss, vengeance, justice, and forgiveness as their names and stories become myth and legend.

October 19, 20, 21 at 7:30PM and October 21, 22 at 2:00PM

Men on Boats

It is 1869 and ten explorers set out in four boats towards one Big Canyon. Written by Jaclyn Backhaus, this is the true(ish) story of the expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River.

November 30 & December 1, 2 at 7:30PM and December 2, 3 at 2:00PM

Funny Chekhov

Meet the lighter side of Anton Chekhov with a selection of his short, comedic one act plays (translated by Paul Schmidt). These slice-of-life vignettes are brimming with humor and farcical plot-twists to everyday situations.

February 22, 23, 24 at 7:30PM and February 24, 25 at 2:00PM

Plano

Plano is a city in Texas...or an existential state of being... or a curse. In Will Arbery's wonderfully unsettling, screwball comedy we meet three sisters on a porch in Dallas, each suffering from problems like a slug infestation, a faceless ghost, mystery illnesses, and homemade hummus. As time and circumstances slip and swirl around them, at the center of the storm remain three sisters sharing their memories and nightmares.

May 2, 3, 4 at 7:30PM and May 4, 5 at 2:00PM

Contact the box office for all the details: 718-390-3259, boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit us at Click Here

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date.

