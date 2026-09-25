WUTHERING HEIGHTS to Open at the little OPERA theatre of ny

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The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) presents Wuthering Heights, an opera by Carlisle Floyd after the novel by Emily Brontë, from November 19-22 at the Loreto Theater, Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, 18 Bleecker St, New York, NY, 10012. Performances take place Thursday-Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 3PM. General admission tickets are $30-60 ($15 student rush available day of the performance with valid ID). For further details and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.lotny.org/wuthering-heights. To reach the Box Office by phone, please call (212) 219-3132.

Wuthering Heights, an opera by Carlisle Floyd after the novel by Emily Brontë, is the iconic story of Cathy and Heathcliff, whose bond in childhood grows into an unbreakable love, set against the raw landscape of the Yorkshire Moors. Their attempt to reform their interior nature and conform to society's expectations of them ends in tragedy for them and the people around them.

The iconic story of an unbreakable love, set against the raw landscape of the Yorkshire Moors. American composer Carlisle Floyd's setting of the story has not been seen in NYC since its premiere in 1959, when it was presented by the New York City Opera. Many operas followed including Of Mice and Men (1969), which became one of Floyd's most performed works throughout the world. Long associated with Houston Grand Opera, they commissioned three of Carlisle Floyd's major operas. In 1999, his most celebrated opera, Susannah finally reached The MET in a production featuring Renée Fleming and Samuel Ramey in the iconic leading roles.

Among Floyd's numerous awards and honors are a Guggenheim Fellowship (1956), his induction into the American Academy of Arts and Letters (2001), the National Medal of Arts in a ceremony at the White House (2004), South Carolina Hall of Fame (2011) and the Florida Artist Hall of Fame (2015).

With a richly harmonic and lyric score, Floyd's opera adaptation of Emily Brontë's groundbreaking novel blends traditional opera with an American voice. The production by the little OPERA theatre of ny is being presented as part of the nationwide celebration of the composer's centennial.

Wuthering Heights is little OPERA's third production of the work of Carlisle Floyd. Previously, LOTNY presented the original double bill Slow Dusk & Markheim in 2014 and the NYC premiere of Prince of Players in 2017. The composer attended both productions, and for the latter he was directly involved. Slow Dusk & Markheimpaired his very first opera, Slow Dusk [1948], with another one-act Markheim [1966]. It was hailed as 'rewarding and ambitious' in Opera News, and 'sublime and extraordinary' in the New York Classical Review. The online journal Let's Talk Off-Bway said, 'What a wonderful evening of theater. Two short American operas, narratives set to dramatic music, superbly performed. One leaves thrilled and elated.' Several seasons later, little OPERA's production of Prince of Players attracted the attention of The New York Times, which said the production was 'stylish... and tells it story vividly and compactly, while fleshing out characters who win your sympathy' with 'fine singers' and proclaimed 'at 90, Carlisle Floyd scores a fresh opera hit.' The New York Classical Review called the evening 'delightful, impressive, and affective.' WQXR, Playbill Arts, Huffington Post, Berkshire Fine Arts, among others, all featured the production in their listings. The UK magazine Opera called Prince of Players an 'intimate epic of an opera; the performers... gave acting performances that were on the same high level as their singing.'

Emily Brontë's (1818-1848) novel Wuthering Heights was first published in 1847. She published the novel under the name of Ellis Bell, believing no one would accept that a woman could write her vision of the inhabitants of Yorkshire. Her sister, Jane, protected her identity. The story has inspired numerous film and television adaptations beginning as early as 1920. Other opera settings, ballets, music videos, and stage adaptations have all brought their own lens to this iconic tale.

little OPERA announced new cast members for its production of Wuthering Heights:

Baritones Wayne Hu and Markel Reed as Heathcliff. Also joining the previously announced company are Elizabeth Novella as Isabella; as well as Tenors Charles Styles as Edgar, Tom Walters as Hindley, David Gordon as Joseph and Chad Kranak as Lockwood.

Sopranos Vanessa Isiguen and Sara Kennedy double in the role of Cathy, mezzo-sopranos Janara Kellerman and Margaret Lattimore as Nelly, soprano Teresa Castillo as Isabella, tenor Hayden Smith as Edgar, tenor Spencer Hamlin as Hindley, bass Bert K. Johnson as Earnshaw.

The guests at Thrushcross Grange include soprano Alexandra Wiebe, mezzo soprano Brooke Larimer, baritone Jonathan Lawlor, and Bass Andrew Boisvert.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 51 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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