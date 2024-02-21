WITCHLAND To Begin Performances This April At Chain Theatre

WITCHLAND, a new play by Tim Mulligan combining fact and fiction with immersive haunted elements opens at Chain Theater (312 W 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) on April 5th running through April 14th.

Presented by Manhattan Repertory Theatre the play is directed by Ken Wolf. Through sound, lighting and “special effects” the play promises to thrill audiences while it tells the story of a non traditional family who move to what was said to be the most toxic town in the Western hemisphere. Will their eventual problems be due to lingering toxic waste or something perhaps even more sinister?

The story centers around a gay couple, Van and Jared and their adopted teenage black daughter Ali. When Jared gets a job offer working at the infamous Hanford Nuclear Facility in Richland WA that will triple his salary Van and Ali reluctantly agree to move. Temporarily situated in drab government housing, they learn there's a frightening woman living across the street declared by the town folk to be a witch. Further adding to the mystery, she keeps a pile of sticks on her doorstep rumored to curse those who touch them. During an argument Van, miserable in his new surroundings, dares Jared to grab a stick. Instead Jared angrily seizes the bundle. Suddenly he seems possessed by demons. Ali then takes it upon herself to confront the witch on her real haunting ground, a link to the town's insidious history.

First presented in 2021 at San Diego's Tenth Avenue Arts Center and recently at Revolution Stage Company in Palm Springs, WITCHLAND received glowing reviews and sold-out performances at each venue. The story is based on playwright Tim Mulligan's experiences growing up in Richland Washington, home of the former Hanford Nuclear Facility with a history of cancer causing nuclear emissions where now more than 56 million tons of waste is stored underground. From this atmosphere and his recollections, that include the town's “witch”, a Jordan Peele style horror comedy emerged.

Ken Wolf, director and lighting and sound designer, is Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Manhattan Repertory Theatre. Together with Jennifer Pierro, Executive Director and Co-Founder they have produced over 1000 full length plays and and 6000 short plays in New York City. Some of Ken's director's credits include Le Cygne, The Bigot, The Tempest, The Living Room, Conversations with Dog and The Eyes of Love. In 2022 he directed and produced a critically acclaimed off-Broadway production of Powerhouse at A.R.T. / New York Theatres by David Harms that received rave reviews.

The WITCHLAND cast features Theresa Della Valle (Law and Order) Mars Holsher (Berkeley Shakespeare Company), Nina Randazzo (The Wizard of Oz), Dave Silberger (Performer of the Year NY Renaissance Festival), Geoffrey Grady (THE NORWEGIANS Off-Broadway with The Drilling Company), Ben Wambeke (Forever Plaid), Cu Cukale (A Chorus Line), Danny McWilliams (The Living Room with MRT) and Marty Goldberg ( The Real Inspector Hound).

Tickets and More Information

WITCHLAND opens Friday April 5th at Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor between 8th and 9th Avenues). The play schedule is as follows: Opening night, Fri. April 5th at 7PM, Sat. April 6th at 2PM and 7PM, Sun. April 7th at 3PM, Wed. April 10th at 7PM, Thur. April 11th at 7PM, Fri. April 12th at 7PM, Sat. April 13th at 3PM & 7PM and Sun. April 14th at 3PM. Tickets are $40.