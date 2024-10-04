WHORE'S EYE VIEW Comes to HERE Arts Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whore’s Eye View will run at HERE Arts Center beginning next week. Performances will run October 10-27.

Whore’s Eye View is a comedic mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker’s perspective. Equal parts stand up comedy, history lecture and personal storytelling Kaytlin Bailey unpacks the oldest profession by weaving together the wisdom of lived experience with a compassionate, clarion call for progress. Playbill described the show as “like a TEDtalk spun through a poppers cloud.”

After taking Whore’s Eye View around the world Kaytlin is bringing her hit show back to NYC for a limited run at HERE Arts Center. Come see what people could not stop talking about at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival!

There will be talkback after the performance on October 13, 19, 25, and 26.

