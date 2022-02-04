WHITENESS: PART ONE by Pinto and Neal Comes to La MaMa This Month

WHITENESS: PART ONE (and other portraits) by the experimental theatre and media makers Paul Pinto and Kameron Neal will debut February 10 to 12 in person in an installation presented by La MaMa and CultureHub at the Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St.) The presentation also includes the opportunity to view additional short video portraits by Pinto and Neal at CultureHub located at 47 Great Jones St.

WHITENESS PART ONE is described as an immersive music video cantata that surrounds the viewer in a white void, while a chorus of floating heads muse (in 4 40-part harmony) on privilege, appropriation and the history (or plague) of 'whiteness' in the U.S.A. Told through chants, rants and micro-pop songs, Whiteness: Part One is a humorous self-interrogation of Pinto's maddening inner thoughts as a mixed-race American, visibly brown, and invisibly trying to not be so white. Set to a whirling video installation directed by Neal, the duo is reflecting the silliness, the severity, and the anxieties of skin color.



Timed entry tickets will include half-hour access to the installation along with additional video works by Pinto and Neal. Capacity is limited to 15 audience members per session. Whiteness: Part One (and other portraits) is 10 minutes long and will play on loop so you can experience it more than once.

WHITENESS: PART ONE (and other portraits) will be on view February 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. (eastern) and February 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. TICKETS ARE $10 AND CAN BE RESERVED AT www.lamama.org.