WACO BOY CLUB Casts Sagan Chen, Hunter Hopkins Dunn, Anna Aubry
Directed by Maya Quetzali Gonzalez, the production explores queer identity through a seance-and-two-step narrative.
Sagan Chen, Hunter Hopkins Dunn, and Anna Aubry have joined the cast of Waco Boy Club, a new play by Mack Lawrence, at Brooklyn Art Haus in November 2026.
Directed by Maya Quetzali Gonzalez and presented by National Queer Theater, Waco Boy Club follows Cosmo (Chen), Strider (Dunn), and Phantom (Aubry): three childhood friends, chicken salad aficionados, and gay ghost conjurors whose relationships warp in the heat of a Central Texas garage. Part seance, part two-step, this trans coming-of-age tale asks: How do I see myself if all I see is you?
The creative team for Waco Boy Club includes costume design by Hahnji Jang, set and prop design by Gaya Maria Chatterjee, sound design by Ryan Gamblin, and lighting design by Maryam Sweirki. The stage manager is Campbell Anidjar. Casting is by Peter Dunn.
Waco Boy Club will run November 19-21, 2026, at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets can be purchased at nationalqueertheater.org.
National Queer Theater is proud to partner with the following community organizations for Waco Boy Club: PFLAG NYC, Chosen Family Law Center (CFLC), and the Hetrick-Martin Institute.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Blue Gum, Brooklyn
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (10/09-10/25) PHOTOS
|
54 Below DUELS Volume III: Halloween Edition
54 Below (10/25-10/25)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
Finishing School
Hampton Theatre Company (10/15-11/01)
|
Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
|
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
|
No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
|
Professor Lammergeier's Evening of Poe's Poetry & Prose
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/31-11/01)
|
Trump and Melania
american theatre of Actors (10/28-11/01)