WACO BOY CLUB Casts Sagan Chen, Hunter Hopkins Dunn, Anna Aubry

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Sagan Chen, Hunter Hopkins Dunn, and Anna Aubry have joined the cast of Waco Boy Club, a new play by Mack Lawrence, at Brooklyn Art Haus in November 2026.

Directed by Maya Quetzali Gonzalez and presented by National Queer Theater, Waco Boy Club follows Cosmo (Chen), Strider (Dunn), and Phantom (Aubry): three childhood friends, chicken salad aficionados, and gay ghost conjurors whose relationships warp in the heat of a Central Texas garage. Part seance, part two-step, this trans coming-of-age tale asks: How do I see myself if all I see is you?

The creative team for Waco Boy Club includes costume design by Hahnji Jang, set and prop design by Gaya Maria Chatterjee, sound design by Ryan Gamblin, and lighting design by Maryam Sweirki. The stage manager is Campbell Anidjar. Casting is by Peter Dunn.

Waco Boy Club will run November 19-21, 2026, at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets can be purchased at nationalqueertheater.org.

National Queer Theater is proud to partner with the following community organizations for Waco Boy Club: PFLAG NYC, Chosen Family Law Center (CFLC), and the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 13 Hrs 31 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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