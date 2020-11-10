VIDEO: RENT on Smule Releases 'Light My Candle'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The final release will take place on December 24th at 9PM EST.

RENT on Smule released the iconic meet cute between Roger and Mimi: Light My Candle. Pepe Monar (Roger) and Darci Wong (Mimi) understood the importance of executing this scene well, and the pair have been sharing ideas for virtual re-imagination for months. The costars live in Berlin, Germany and Hollywood, CA respectively.

See how they accomplished intimacy across screens utilizing both lighting and timing:

Learn more about the virtual show, and stay tuned for the final release on December 24th at 9PM EST.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You