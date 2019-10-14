VIDEO: Check Out Highlights from LOVE/LOVE

Article Pixel Oct. 14, 2019  

LOVE/LOVE, written and performed by rapper and lyricist Josh Raff and directed by Nathan Markiewicz, returns for four performances only at Under St. Marks Theater (94 St. Marks Place, East Village) following a sold-out, downtown run earlier this summer. LOVE/LOVE features nine original songs written by Raff and composed by Jordan Battiste (who also serves as musical director) and will play Sunday evenings at 7 PM (Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 17). Watch rap musical highlights from the show below!

LOVE/LOVE is a solo, hip hop musical about an athletically gifted but struggling competitive junior tennis player. Exploring his formative years - both on and off the court - Raff honestly and vulnerably relives his most inciting early-life experiences clouded by an overwhelming pressure to succeed, an intense family dynamic, substance abuse and a culminating, one-shot rap performance on television's hit show, "The X Factor." (Spoiler alert!) It doesn't go according to plan... LOVE/LOVE looks closely at facets of Raff's life to determine how it has prepared him to face his most worthy adversary: himself.

Tickets to LOVE/LOVE are pay-what-you-want ($0-$15-$30-$40) and available online at www.joshrafflive.com/love-love. Note: Recommended for 16+ (some profanity, adult themes).

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



