VERY BLUE LIGHT to Open at The Tank, Led by Dom Martello

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The Tank NYC and producer Isabelle Chirls have announced the full cast and design team for their New York Premiere of Very Blue Light by Daphne Silbiger (Six Years Old at Paradise Factory; semifinalist for the 2019 Relentless Award with Pound), directed by Emily Moler (Bitch Boxer with Krank Brooklyn) at The Tank (312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018), September 10-October 4.

Two women reunite with their childhood best friend in Marfa, TX, only to find that he aligns politically with his bosses in big tech. With uncertainty defining both the present and future, Angela faces the temptation of adopting her old friend's conservative lifestyle, while Magna seeks (and finds) some certainty about a progressive way forward when she and a lifelong Marfan encounter the mysterious Marfa Lights. Very Blue Light is about people caught in a conflict between their social network, emergent technology, and the natural world, and asks: how can we collectively imagine a new model for the uncertain future?

The cast will feature Dom Martello (Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway), Ellenor Riley-Condit (Hot Belly with The Syndicate), Samuel Im (Beardo with Pipeline Theatre), and Anita Parrott (PowPowPowKaboom at The Brick).

The design team includes Scenic Design by Raphael Mishler (2020 Drama Desk Award for Puppet Design on Tumacho), Lightning Design by Jiahao "Neil" Qiu (Extraordinary Aliens at JACK), and Sound Design by Ari Cleveland (This is Not a Death Cult at The Flea), with Intimacy Coordinator Pradanya Subramanyan (Resident Intimacy Director of the award-winning Asian American creative studio Leviathan Lab), Stage Manager Cori Diaz (Lobster at The Tank), and Associate Director Lillie Shelor.

Performances will take place on:

Thursday, September 10 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Friday, September 11 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Saturday, September 12 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Monday, September 14 at 7pm (Opening Night)

Thursday, September 17 at 7pm

Friday, September 18 at 7pm

Saturday, September 19 at 7pm

Sunday, September 20 at 3pm

Thursday, September 24 at 7pm

Friday, September 25 at 7pm

Saturday, September 26 at 7pm

Monday, September 28 at 7pm

Thursday, October 1 at 7pm

Friday, October 2 at 7pm

Saturday, October 3 at 7pm

Sunday, October 4 at 3pm

Tickets ($28-$53) are available for advance purchase at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/verybluelight. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Directors Meghan Finn and Johnny G. Lloyd, with Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Artists who have developed their craft at The Tank include Tony Award-winning director Alex Timbers, Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, screenwriter Lucy Alibar, comedian/actor X Mayo, online creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum, producer Kyle Jarrow, musician Reggie Watts, comedian/writer Baratunde Thurston, choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher, choreographer Kyle Abraham, filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, the rock band We Are Scientists, and tens of thousands of others. The Tank has been honored with an OBIE Award for Institutional Recognition celebrating our Extraordinary Support of Emerging Artists, 6 Drama Desk nominations for our co-produced work, and an official New York City Council proclamation. Artistic Director, Meghan Finn, was the recipient of a 2024 David Prize for Extraordinary New Yorkers.

The Tank's production of Holes in the Shape of My Father by Savon Bartley was nominated for a 2026 Drama Desk Award. Recent Tank hit productions include Berlinda! By Daniel Holzman, Kara & Emma & Barbara & Maranda by Ariel Stess (2024 Obie Award), Lobster by Kallan Dana (New York Magazine Critics Pick), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (Highbrow/Brilliant New York Magazine Approval Matrix), New York Times Critics Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 Obie Award), Open by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

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