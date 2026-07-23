Newport NewWorks Musical Theater Festival to Present Three New Musicals in 2026

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Newport NewWorks has announced the directors and principal casts for the three original musicals featured in its 2026 Musical Theater Festival, taking place August 2-16 in Newport, Rhode Island. Building on the success of its inaugural festival in 2025, the two-week event brings together writers, directors, actors, music directors, and industry professionals for intensive workshop residencies culminating in public presentations at the 300-seat Casino Theatre.

Founded by Academy Award-nominated producer Peilin Chou and producer Jeanne Hagerty, Newport NewWorks is dedicated to developing new musicals through artist residencies and collaborative workshops.

STUPID. A genius new musical

Written by Benjamin Scheuer and Simon Scheuer, STUPID. A genius new musical follows two brilliant minds whose lives become unexpectedly complicated after meeting one another.

The musical will be directed by Kimberly Senior and Sean Daniels, with music direction by Andy Collopy. The cast features Will Blum and Ashley Spencer.

The Debutantes

With a book and lyrics by Sam Norman and music by Eliza Randall, The Debutantes is set in Britain during World War II and follows the women codebreakers of Bletchley Park.

Jess McLeod directs the production with music direction by Josh Kight. The cast includes Preston Truman Boyd, Debra Cardona, Jessie Davidson, Lyda Jade Harlan, Sarah Killough, Matt McGrath, Anthony Sagaria, and Grace Yoo.

A Life Worth Living

Written by Jeffery Chen, A Life Worth Living centers on high school senior Gavin Zhou, who enters a residential treatment facility and confronts grief, guilt, and fractured relationships while finding unexpected community.

The musical is directed by Chay Yew, with music direction by Andy Collopy. The cast features Ameer Ali, Will Blum, Morgan Dudley, Lucy Grunden, Josh Hoon Lee, Bern Tan, Danielle Troiano, and Ashley Spencer.

Performance Schedule

All presentations will take place at the historic Casino Theatre in Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday, August 14

7:00 p.m.

STUPID. A genius new musical

A Life Worth Living

Saturday, August 15

7:00 p.m.

The Debutantes

Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 Newport NewWorks Musical Theater Festival are available at newportnewworks.org/festival-info-2026.

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