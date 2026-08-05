ACTION开拍 to Premiere at The Tank as Part of LimeFest

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Emerging theatre artist Yuchen Ye will premiere her newest original work, ACTION开拍, on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 7 PM at The Tank. Presented as part of LimeFest, the bilingual documentary performance draws from family archives, historical research, and live storytelling to examine the intersections of war, migration, family, and art. General admission is $10.

"When I was eighteen, I discovered that my great-grandfather directed twenty-one films in 1930s China. Why did nobody ever tell me? Where can I find his films? What did he believe in as an artist? Now I step onstage, searching through fragments for answers-in a world still falling apart."

Part investigation, part performance, ACTION开拍 follows Yuchen's search to reconstruct the interrupted life of her great-grandfather, a filmmaker whose artistic career was profoundly shaped by war and displacement. Blending live performance, archival materials, documentary footage, audience interaction, and bilingual storytelling, the piece asks what it means to keep making art during war and migration.

Created and performed by Yuchen Ye, the production is developed in collaboration with Gideon Lazarus, Sheridan Merrick, Alec Welhouse, and Jieru Wang. ACTION开拍 connects one artist's search to urgent questions facing our present moment: How do wars erase cultural memory? What does it mean to continue making art during political uncertainty and migration? Can performance become an act of historical repair?

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