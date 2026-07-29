DIRTY BIRD Will Open at ErF Gallery in September

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Twenty Somethings Productions and Riot Act will present Dirty Bird written & directed by Whit Flint, adapted from Anthon Chekhov, at ErF Gallery. Running from September 4-20.

'Do what you love, or die trying.' Summer. A family gathers. And for no good reason, destroys one another. A forensic examination of the transcendence and violence of desire, the insatiable need to discover new forms of human expression and the brutal aches that shape us... a traverse to endure amongst the moments of neon lightening and jagged wounds. Dirty Bird is a radical new adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull by writer / director Whit Flint, with a score built around artists like Bowie, the Pixies, and the Zombies.

With humble beginnings in a backyard in Brooklyn, Twenty Somethings Productions is a NY based production company that has made a name for itself in the crossover of independent music and theater. Since 2023, they have produced 3 theatrical productions and countless concerts with shoutouts in underground publications as well as Rolling Stone Magazine. Twenty Somethings is committed to giving artists a space to perform and experiment through all avenues, believing in the tenacity of youth and seeking to stir it up in their audiences and artists. From DIY punk shows to site-specific performance, Twenty Somethings brings the energy of the next generation to a stifled artistic landscape.

Riot Act was founded in East London in 2015 by Artistic Director Whit Flint and quickly established itself as a radical and bold voice within the UK theatre ecosystem. For the last decade, Riot Act has produced nearly two dozen productions in various international cities such as Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow, Salt Lake City and most recently in Los Angeles. With both a brass knuckles rebellion and razor sharp precision, Riot Act aims to provide immediate and electric theatre to audiences. The group's desire has always been a common goal to incite a revolution, rooted in the resuscitation and rediscovery of classic texts.

The cast includes Mary Bacon*, River Knight*, Aj Molder, Neal Bledsoe*, Terrence Montgomery*, Johnny Sanchez*, Lindsey Brill* Johnny Sparks*, Fiona Rose Dyer, & Trevor Clarkson

*The actors are appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

The creative team for Dirty Bird includes Max Van (Production Management), Nicholas Cozzo (Lighting Design), Lola Basiliere & Justin Ma (Sound Design), Madeline Rostmeyer (Costume Design), Connor Gallerani (Set Design), Matt Street (Marketing & Content), and Joshua Matteo (PR)

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