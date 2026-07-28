Chris Chalk, Christina Sajous and More to Join FOR A MOMENT: A 24 Hour Play Festival

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The Ephemeral Players present For A Moment: A 24 Hour Play Festival, Friday July 31st to Saturday August 2nd in Chelsea. On the eve of the festival, the playwrights will receive a surprise prompt inspired by the work of WE ACT for Environmental Justice. They'll spend the night writing new short works, and the following day, directors and actors will have just eight hours to bring those stories from the page to the stage.

Featuring: Chris Chalk (IT: Welcome to Derry), Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Alberto Bonilla (Marvin's Room on Broadway), Pia Wilson (Genius), Elijah Guo (My Friend Will), Jamie Gore Pawlik (I EAT BOYS), and more!

The Ephemeral Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit theater company dedicated to creating accessible theater, uplifting emerging artists, and partnering with organizations whose social causes are reflected in the work we produce. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to WE ACT.

As a Non-Profit organization whose mission is to create accessible theater, we offer our tickets at a minimum price of $20. Any purchase of a ticket above this price point helps support our ability to produce this and further productions.

Join us: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/for-a-moment-a-24-hour-play-festival

For A Moment will take place at 147 W 25th St. Floor 5 - a short walk from the 23rd St stops on the F, M, 1, C, & E trains, . The venue is between 6th Ave and 7th Ave on West 25th St. Ave in the heart of Chelsea.

Performances are Friday July 31st at 7:30PM, Saturday August 1st at 7:30PM, and Sunday August 2nd at 2:00PM and 7:30PM. All six plays are performed at each performance.

Playwrights include: Pia Wilson, Anthony P. Pennino, Elija Guo, Michael Ronca, Jamie Gore Pawlik, Leah Mijalski-Fahim, Alexander Daniels. Directors include: Chris Chalk, Christina Sajous, Cameron King, Alberto Bonilla, Shayan Hooshmand, Miriam Muriiithi.

Actors Include: Isabella Campos, Griffin Misegades, Vance Beamer Washington, Brittany Coice, Olivia Mathis, Isabela Carmina Ragano, Ella Kriegel, Dariana Elise Perez, Abby Mohaddes, Tyler McKenzie, Jacob Santos, Kim Chinh

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