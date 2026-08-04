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FALLS FOR JODIE to Make NY Premiere at The Tank This Fall

Performances will run September 24-October 18.

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FALLS FOR JODIE to Make NY Premiere at The Tank This Fall

The Tank NYC will present the New York Premiere of Falls for Jodie by Eric Micha Holmes, directed by Terrence I Mosley at The Tank, September 24-October 18.

1980. New Haven, Connecticut - Four months before he will attempt to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, John Hinckley Jr. moves into the Colony Inn with a simple plan to make Jodie Foster his girlfriend. In his first night at the hotel, John meets Eddie, the night concierge, where they discover a shared dilemma: both are in love with Yalies who don't know they exist.

When Eddie offers to connect John to Jodie in exchange for an investment, their business partnership blossoms into an unexpected friendship, revealing a growing crisis neither recognizes in the other.. Falls For Jodie, a dark comedy by Eric Micha Holmes, dares to ask: 'How can the pursuit of love escalate to a national tragedy'?

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