BLACK KAT IN BROOKLYN to Mark Stage 13's Return After 15 Years

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After more than fifteen years, Stage 13, the New York theater company co-founded by Tony Award-winning actor Dan Fogler and actor/producer Randy Baruh, returns with its first New York production since 2009. Black Kat in Brooklyn, a new one-act comedy by Richard R. Barbour and Joseph R. Barbour, directed by Daniel Cohen, will be presented as part of the 2026 Gene Frankel Theatre Festival at the Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo.

Founded by Tony Award-winning actor Dan Fogler and actor/producer Randy Baruh, along with a collective of actors, writers, and directors, Stage 13 was created to develop original, ensemble-driven theater. Before its 15-year hiatus, the company's final production was Exposed! The Curious Case of Shiloh and Zahara, written by company member Kate Gersten, who has since gone on to write the screenplay for The Last Showgirl and write and produce for acclaimed television series including The Good Place, Schmigadoon!, and Mozart in the Jungle. Fogler is widely known for his Tony Award-winning performance in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, his role as Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts film series, his portrayal of Albert Grossman in A Complete Unknown, and his role as Ser Torrhen Manderly in HBO's House of the Dragon.

When Joe, a regular Brooklyn guy, dates Kat, a mystical, tattooed woman who claims to be a witch, love gets messy, magical, and hilariously unpredictable. Over one chaotic evening of quirky dates, eccentric friends, and unexpected curses, Joe discovers that romance can be as unpredictable as magic itself. Black Kat in Brooklyn is a fast-paced, comedic romp with heart, humor, and a touch of the supernatural.

The production stars Randy Baruh as Joe, Maria Claire Pastrana-Barr as Kat, Andrew “Ash” Hearst as Shaun, Manuel Zopiyaxtle as Papo, and Naomi Nelson as Bobbi and the Waitress.

“There's something incredibly special about bringing Stage 13 back to New York after more than fifteen years,” said Randy Baruh, producer, co-founder of Stage 13, and lead actor in Black Kat in Brooklyn. “When Dan, our fellow founders, and I started Stage 13, our vision was to create a collaborative home where emerging playwrights, actors, directors, and other theater artists could develop bold, original work together. More than fifteen years later, that mission remains just as important. Black Kat in Brooklyn perfectly reflects what Stage 13 has always stood for—smart, funny, imaginative, ensemble-driven storytelling that gives artists the opportunity to create something new. I'm thrilled to help launch this exciting new chapter for Stage 13 and introduce audiences to this hilarious new play.”

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