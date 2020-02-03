VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Opens in February At Gallery Players

This February, Gallery Players presents a hilarious new production of Christopher Durang's comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. The play is the story of middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia, who share a home in Bucks County, PA where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are the mysterious and hilarious housekeeper Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha. See life through different eyes as these characters explore the results of their past life choices and the possibilities for the future chapters of their lives.

Written by Christopher Durang, the production was originally presented at the McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, NJ in September 2012. It was the winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens Saturday, February 22 and runs for 12 performances through March 8. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM, Saturdays (February 29 and March 7) at 2:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. There will be an artist talk back following the Sunday, March 1 performance.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors over 65 and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online at http://galleryplayers.com or by calling Ovationtix at 212-352-3101.

Bringing Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike to the Gallery stage are: Tom Rowan, Director; Marty Goldin, Producer; Kirill Polich, Production Stage Manager; Gabriela Dominguez, Assistant Stage Manager; Derek Blanco, Scenic Designer; Wenzheng Zhang, Assistant Scenic Designer; Caroline Berti, Costume Designer; Annalise Caudle, Lighting Designer; Nick Long, Sound Designer; Megan McQueeney, Props Designer; and an ensemble featuring Zach Barela, Dawn Evans*, Jon Krupp*, Staci Merritt, Jenny Lee Mitchell*, and Casterline Villar (*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production).

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. Approved Actors' Equity Association showcase.

The Gallery Players is located at 199 14th Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues), in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Take the F, G, or R train to 4th Avenue / 9th Street. Website: http://galleryplayers.com





