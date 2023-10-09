Urban Stages to Host Special Post-Show Conversations Following Performances of THE MAKING OF A GREAT MOMENT

Award-winning Off-Broadway theater Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founder/ Artistic Director), will host special post-show conversations following the performances of THE MAKING OF A GREAT MOMENT by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb directed by James Barry.

Starring Bill Bowers (Broadway Zasu, The Lion King, and Leggett in The Scarlet Pimpernel) as Terry and Esther Williamson (actor/musician teaching artist) as Mona centers on big dreams can travel best on two wheels in The Making of the Great Moment. Actors Mona and Terry are on an ambitious quest: tour their play Great Moments in Human Achievement across the country by bicycle. Surely, they'll bring inspiration to millions! But as they pedal across the nation reenacting history's high points. Finding laundry facilities proves just as tough as their unruly audience. When the day is done, can our heroes manage a great moment of their own? An exuberant comedy about the potholes on the road to sheer brilliance.

Post Show Conversations

Thursday, October 11th and October 25th - Trazana Beverley, played Eleanor Roosevelt in Ellen Abrams' play Eleanor and Alice at Urban Stages last Spring. She is the recipient of the coveted Tony Award. She recently performed the part of King Lear (as a Man) at the Southwest Shakespeare Theater in Mesa Arizona. Some of her credits: Mabel Mercer in Mabel Madness, Anna Fierling Mother Courage, Mama in (Raisin in the Sun) Medea, Medea. Trazana is a director, singer and educator. She has directed at several repertoire companies and has been a guest director and acting teacher at various acting conservatories including Juilliard School and Purchase.

October 16th and October 23rd Leigh Selting, as an actor, freelance director, and stage manager, Leigh has worked both on and off Broadway. He is also a Professor Emeritus of Theater, as well as a retired Associate Dean of the Honors College at the University of Wyoming, where he served 13 years as Chair of Theatre and Dance and also Artistic Director of the Snowy Range Summer Theater. Broadway Credits include work as a production assistant on the Tony-nominated Juan Darien: A Carnival Mass, directed by Julie Taymor, and as a production assistant/stage manager for the Broadway revival of The Little Foxes. Currently, Mr. Selting is the Production Manager at Urban Stages – Eleanor and Alice and The Making of a Great Moment.

October 19th and October 20th Bill Bowers as an actor, mime and educator. Mr. Bowers has traveled throughout all 50 States, Europe, and Asia. Broadway credits include ZAZU, The Lion King, and Leggett in The Scarlet Pimpernel. Bill has written and performed his own plays Off Broadway in theaters around the world. Bill has been hailed by critics as “the great American mime”, winning top honors at festivals throughout the world. He was the student of the legendary Marcel Marceau. He is featured in the film Two Weeks Notice and on television in Disney's Out of the Box, Remember W.E.N.N., and the PBS documentary series “Brief But Spectacular.” Bill presently serves on the faculties of NYU, Stella Adler, and the William Esper Studio.

October 19th and October 20th Esther Williamson is an actor/musician/teaching artist based in Brooklyn, New York. She has worked all over the country with such companies as Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Chester Theater in MA:, and Opera House Arts in Stonington, ME. Alchemical Theatre of Wilmington, DE, Book-It Repertory Theatre in Seattle WA., and Taffety Punk Theatre Company in DC, where she has been a company member for 13 years. Esther loves Shakespeare and has been offering Zoom-based classes for anyone who loves theater and language.

October 27th, James Barry is the C0-Producing Artistic Director of Chester Theatre Company and opened their 2023 season directing The Making of A Great Moment. Most recently, James directed the workshop of Unreconciled by Jay Sefton and Mark Basquill at CTC. Other directing credits include award-winning productions of Million Dollar Quartet and Working: A musical for Berkshire Theater Group, as well as work with Arkansas Rep, Wagner College, Smith College. As an actor, James appeared on Broadway (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), and with many NYC and regional theaters including The Public, The Atlantic, Irish Rep Yale, rep, the Geffen, and the Arden. James composed the music for Studio Theater production of Three Sister/No Sisters and sings and plays guitar in the band Secret Pint.

October 28th 7:00, Peter Sinn Nactrieb is a San Francisco-based playwright who often writes misfits, biology, and apocalypse, among other things. His works include the plays boom, Bob, The Totalitarian, Hunter Gatherers, The Making of a Great Moment, A House Tour, and the musical Fall Springs. His work has been seen at Arts Nova, Barrington Stage, A.C.T. Woolly Mammoth, Seattle Rep, and The Actors Theatre of Louisville. Peter is an alumna of New Dramatists and a former Mellon Playwright in Residence at Z Space in San Francisco.

Urban Stages'

The Making of a Great Moment

By Peter Sinn Nachtrieb | Directed by James A. Barry

Through October 29, 2023

Performance Schedule:

Monday (Tuesday dark) through Friday | 7 pm

Saturday at 3 pm & 7 pm and Sunday at 3 pm

Tickets:

General Admission ($40)

The running time is 90 minutes no intermission

Urban Stages is located at 259 West 30th Street



For tickets and more information visit Click Here



