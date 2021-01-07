Two-Time LEO Award Nominee Kimberley Shoniker Leads REMIX Reading Directed by Margie Haber

Kimberley Shoniker, a two-time Leo Award nominee in 2020, is slated to lead a virtual reading of REMIX, presented by 29th Street Playwrights Collective NEW WORKS SERIES on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:30pm on Zoom. Directed by Margie Haber.

Kimberley stars in the leading role of Mini: After being written off as a "one hit wonder," Mini's pop icon status is reignited with the remix of her #1 hit by a younger rap artist, Hakim XL, becoming this week's hottest download. Mini is within reach of a long-desired comeback. Careers burn hot and fast in a business that perpetuates abusive behavior of which Mini is both victim and participant. REMIX deep dives into the realm of celebrity, the obsessive need to be worshiped and the road to recovery.

Kimberley is a double 2020 LEO Award nominee for her work on the long running CW series "SUPERNATURAL" and the Hallmark Christmas Movie "WRITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS." Most recently, she can be seen kicking butt in the latest instalment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise: "FAST & FURIOUS: CROSSROADS" video game as the lead MOCAP action heroine Vienna.

Director Margie Haber is founder and creative force of the Margie Haber Studio in LA and author of How to Get the Part Without Falling Apart. Margie has worked with some of our finest actors - Brad Pitt, Kyle Chandler, Tea Leoni, Vince Vaughn, Mariska Hargitay, and Halle Berry. She associate-produced and coached the feature film BRAVETOWN (starring Josh Duhamel, Lucas Till, Laura Dern, and Maria Bello). She recently produced and starred in HOLLYWOOD TRIALS, a Docu/Reality TV series for RTE network in Ireland.

Joining the cast is Sean Edward Evans (HELOISE, STUPID FUCKING BIRD), Lucy McMichael (THE SECRET SITS IN THE MIDDLE/Primary Stages, MARCH MADNESS/Abingdon Theater), Khalid Rivera (THE CAPEMAN/Broadway, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT, BROAD CITY) and comedian-actor Ethan Herschenfeld, whose debut comedy album "Thug Thug Jew" hit #1 on iTunes and is available on all major streaming platforms. Jess Beveridge (STONE SOUP COOKING CLASS /Farm Arts Collective) reads the stage directions.

29PWC Resident Playwright Melissa Bell writes plays that explore women's agency and action. Recent productions include LADY CAPULET, Henley Rose Finalist 2017, produced in Central Park by Barefoot Shakespeare Company and COURAGE, produced by NACL Theatre, Honored Finalist, Women in Arts & Media Coalition Collaboration Awards 2019.

The reading requires RSVP on a pay-what-you-choose donation basis on EventBrite to receive the link to the Zoom performance. Please visit www.29thStreetPlaywrightsCollective.org or their Facebook page for ticket details.

The 29PWC is dedicated to developing the voices of emerging, mature playwrights, to fostering new work for the stage through public readings and workshop performances, and to supporting gender parity in theatre. 29PWC New Works Series is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.