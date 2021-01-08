Tune in: Kamilah Forbes, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Paola Prestini Join ACTIVE HOPE Podcast Today

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

A critically acclaimed theater director. A poet and TED Global Fellow. An award-winning composer. Join the artistic leadership trio of Kamilah Forbes, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Paola Prestini-from the Apollo Theater, the Kennedy Center, and National Sawdust-for an engaging public conversation exploring artistic intellect and national strategic leadership in the pursuit of inspiration for all.

How can artists and arts workers shape the transformational and polarizing moments of today? How can we apply creative intelligence to cross borders and build a path for healing and the future?

Tune in below at 5pm today, January 8th!