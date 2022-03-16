Tickets on Sale for FILIKI ETERIA and HOMECOMING: DANCE at The Tank

The Tank announced today that tickets are on sale now for their next mainstage productions, Filiki Eteria and Homecoming: Dance. Both productions will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

An original play, Filiki Eteria combines historical events and fiction, that traces the secret history of the artists and intellectuals that inspired the European revolutions of the 18th century, from their crazy and passionate visions of national independence to their personal betrayals.

Filiki Eteria was created for the Cultural Foundation of Piraeus Group (PIOP) in honor of the 200-year anniversary of the Greek revolution and was previously presented in the summer of 2021 at the nine Museums of the PIOP Network, at the Historical Archive of PIOP, at the Aeschylia Festival, and at the historic Skopeftirio in Kaissariani.

The cast will include Miltiadis Fiorentzis, Nikolaos Karagkiaouris, Despoina Sarafeidou, and Vasiliki Troufakou. Filiki Eteria will feature set and costume design by Dimitra Liakoura and assistant direction by Penelope Aslanoglou. Orestis Tatsis is the production manager.

The performance schedule for Filiki Eteria is Thursday April 21-Saturday April 23 at 7pm, and Saturday April 23 at 3pm.

Also on sale now is Homecoming: Dance, welcoming Tank Dance Curator and choreographer Marc Nuñez and choreographer Candace Brown back to The Tank. Marc returns to The Tank for the world premiere of re:motions, a new work with Gotham Dance Theater; Candace will present While We Wait: A Tale of Fallen Fruit, the inaugural evening-length work of her new company Soul Project Dance.

The schedule for re:motions is as follows: April 27 at 7pm, April 29 at 7pm, April 30 at 3pm & 7pm, May 1 at 7pm, May 7 at 3pm, and May 8 at 7pm.

The schedule for While We Wait: A Tale of Fallen Fruit is as follows: May 4 at 7pm, May 6 at 7pm, May 7 at 7pm, May 11 at 7pm, May 12 at 7pm, and May 13 at 7pm.

Upcoming on Cybertank, Feast is a hypertext fiction game that takes you on an interactive journey through a strange, near-future landscape as you search for your best friend WHIP. By casting the audience as both player and reader, Feast seeks to capture the immediacy of a live theater experience through a sense of autonomous gameplay. Feast is co-created by Christina Tang, Anna Jastrzembski & Carsen Joenk, based on the play Dog by Anna Jastrzembski. Art direction is by Jesse Itskowitz. Virtual performances take place March 23-25, March 27, March 30-31 at 8pm; April 1-3, 6-7 at 8pm; with artist talkbacks following the performances on April 6 and 7. Artwork for Feast can be downloaded here.

Currently in performances at the Tank is Glass Town, a rock requiem starring the Brontë siblings -- Anne, most feminist and most faithful, a neosoul star; Emily, melancholy alt-rock prodigy; Branwell, full of the blues; and Charlotte, fiery frontwoman, desperate for recognition and love. A staged concept album that defies traditional musical theater, Glass Town explores familial bonds, grief, and isolation, using the literary family as archetypal touchstones. The remaining performances are Thursday March 17-Saturday March 19 at 7pm, Thursday March 24-Saturday March 26 at 7pm. Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org.

Later this spring, The Tank will present In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY presented with Kairos Italy Theater, from May 4-15. The Spring season will conclude with War Stories by Marthe Rachel Gold and directed by Christina Roussos, running May 20-June 12 (originally scheduled for May 2020). For tickets and more information on each production, visit www.thetanknyc.org.