Tickets Now On Sale For LA CARTA...QUE HARAS? From Boundless Theatre Company

Innovative! Exciting! Visually mesmerizing! These are just a few ways to describe "La carta...Â¿QuÃ© harÃ¡s?," a new work of in-person/virtual hybrid theatre being produced by Boundless Theatre Company. Boundless is collaborating with three fantastic artistic teams to adapt "La carta," a short story by Puerto Rican writer JosÃ© Luis GonzÃ¡lez, into three original performance pieces in different disciplines. Through music, theatre, and dance, three teams of artists have created and recreated this story of immigration, gender, survival, love, and loneliness onstage. The play is performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

"La carta...Â¿QuÃ© harÃ¡s?" will explore what it means to be Puerto Rican, to leave one's home, and to face rejection, discrimination and abuse. Audience members will witness the stories of three different characters, each adapted by a separate team from the same source material. Each piece was developed collectively by a director, composer, performer and production designer, with only the director and composer serving as a throughline between the three pieces. "La carta...Â¿QuÃ© harÃ¡s?" will also invite audience members to participate in this process. Virtual audience members will witness a mix of live and pre-recorded elements, and will be given the opportunity to interact with actors in real time. Ultimately, it is the audience that will determine the outcome of each character's story.

This hybrid production will include elements performed in both Puerto Rico and NYC. To promote cultural exchange between artists, "La carta...Â¿QuÃ© harÃ¡s?" will feature a cast and creative team made up of artists from both locations. Parts of the production will be filmed at the historic Tapia theater in San Juan, as well as the Abracabra cabaret in Santurce, Puerto Rico and the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center in East Harlem.

The show has been developed under the guidance of director Ismanuel Rodriguez, featuring the work of designers Pamela LÃ³pez, Omayra Garriga and Karim Rivera. The show features performers Nancy MillÃ¡n, Omar Nieves, and Vico Ortiz, as well as compositions by Cristian Gautier.

Performances will take place from June 1-6, 2021. Performances will be at 8PM each night, and a 3PM matinee will also be available on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will cost $15, and are now available here: http://www.boundlesstheatre.org/pages/index.php?qpath=tickets-for-la-carta

For more information or assistance, email info@boundlesstheatre.org or call 347-724-3640. Information is also available on Boundless Theatre's website at www.boundlesstheatre.org.