Theatre East's 5x5 Drama Series Begins Online Tonight

Beginning tonight, Theatre East's 5x5 drama series pivots to online streaming for their 2020 season through Sunday, July 19, 2020. Since 2016, the annual 5x5 series has presented 5 short plays, in 5 boroughs in 5 days, with 5 cast members. This season, Theatre East commissioned five plays specifically for a remote medium, Zoom, fulfilling one of its core beliefs to make theatre more accessible to all. This year, 5x5 brings the stage directly to the people in the spaces where they gather, learn, and relax...their homes.

Each show will air for one night only and will then encore on Sunday, July 19th for the aptly titled, "The Big Show" where all plays will play consecutively back-to-back. All performances July 14th-18th can be viewed live and free of charge via Theatre East's Facebook Page.

Reservations for "The Big Show" are limited and available by suggested donation. Reservations can be made via Eventbrite.

Tuesday, July 14th, 7:30pm ET

THEDEAD CAN ZOOM by Dan O'Neil directed by Judson Jones. Featuring Ben Dawson, Chrysi Sylaidi, Debra Wassumand Christa Kimlicko-Jones. A mysterious Medium connects clients with ghosts over Zoom... for a price.

Wednesday, July 15th, 7:30pm ET

BYE CHARLIE BYE LANE by Stephanie Fagandirected by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy. Featuring Rachel Towneand Jennifer Tsay. An art student must complete her final thesis painting remotely. Her subject is her recent ex.

Thursday, July 16th, 7:30 ET

KARULA'S DREAM SHOW LIVE by Julia Rae Maldonado directed by Bianca Puorto. Featuring Kim Rios Lin, Paula Pizzi, Peter Farraiolo, Yhá Mourhia Wright and surprise special guests. A Seer believes she can save the world through her incredible gift of Dream Interpretation. (This show is interactive!)

Friday, July 17th, 7:30 ET

TOGETHER by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy directed by Benard Cummings. Featuring Olivia de Guzman, Lyon Hamel and Shyama Nithiananda. Three people try to get to the heart of the matter while separated by forces beyond their control.

Saturday, July 18th, 7:30 ET

DIRECTOR DASH by Lori Fischer directed by Misti Wills. Featuring Dan Domingues, Lori Fischer, Beth Ann Hopkins, Judson Jones, Christa Kimlicko Jones, Julia Rae Maldonado, Mike McNulty, Lauren Pisano and Kelvin Summerhill.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You