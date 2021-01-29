Theatre East Announces World Premiere Of PROCESSING... By Petra Brusiloff

In PROCESSING..., written by Petra Brusiloff, four high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher gather over a game of Monopoly on Discord to work through it all. The Playwright, herself a 2020 high school graduate, explores the loss and uncertain futures of students coming of age in a pandemic.

The play will be performed completely live over ten performances streaming on FiveOhm.tv and will star Lizzy Jarrett, Feyisola Soetan, Marshall Louise, and Jasmine McLeish. The play will be directed by Theatre East Artistic Director Judson Jones with Production Design by Romo Hallahan. The show will open on Feb 18 with a preview performance on Feb 17. All shows will be at 8pm, except for a 3pm matinee on Sunday, Feb 21.

Since the closing of theatre spaces due to the global pandemic, Theatre East has produced several successful online readings and productions, including the Wet Ink Series in partnership with Southern Methodist University and the popular 5X5 Drama Series which was live-streamed via Facebook and had over 30,000 views. The move to virtual performance has expanded accessibility for Theatre East's audience and given them a reputation for excellence in this New Medium.

Later this year, Theatre East will be moving into their new home at 4402 23rd St, Long Island City (formerly the Secret Theatre), where they will be co-conservators of the space along with Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC). Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information, you can follow Theatre East on Instagram: @theatreeast or go to www.theatreeast.org