TheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels Theater

TheaterWorksUSA new, 60-minute production of The Lightning Thief: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition will perform in New York City before heading out on its quest around the country. Performing two shows only on October 1, 3 PM and 7 PM at Five Angels Theater (789 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019). The show features a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, direction and choreography by Josiah Davis, and music direction by Adam J. Rineer.

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical is an adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book, The Lightning Thief.

The cast includes Lance Raikes (Regional: Pippin, Sister Act) as Percy Jackson, Queade Norah (NYC: Sistas! The Musical) as Annabeth, Tyler Tanner (NYC: The Stray) as Grover, Thomas James Knapp (Regional: We The People) as Mr. Brunner, Jason Rodriguez (Glow Lyric Theatre: Aida) as Luke, and Joelle Zazz (NY: A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical) as Sally.

This is a new, 60-minute adaptation of Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Jean Kim, Costume Design by Meg Powers, Sound Design by Michael Costagliola, Assistant Director is Margaret Lee, Performance Tracks by Right On Cue Services and the Stage Manager is Tara Tolar-Payne. The Lightning Thief: TYA Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

is a playwright and screenwriter whose work has been seen on Broadway in BE MORE CHILL and THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL. His TV work includes Netflix's LEMONY SNICKET'S A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS (Peabody Award recipient) and Netflix's DASH & LILY (Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Writing). He is also a writer on Disney's upcoming PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS series.

(he/him) is a NYC-based artist. He wrote the music, lyrics & co-orchestrated the Broadway show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for Lortel, Off-Broadway Alliance, & three Drama Desk Awards. His graphic novel/musical,

Monstersongs, (NAMT), played internationally & is being developed as a VR game. His immersive, Experience Marianas (w/ Sarah Beth Pfeifer), was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill, developed at Cap21/Molloy & in the UK. He co-arranged & orchestrated Punk Rock Girl (book by Joe Iconis) & was a writer on Breathe (book by Timothy McDonald & novelist Jodi Picoult). Rob's been commissioned to write for The Kennedy Center, BACT & the film The Real Gemma Jordan (script by Anna K. Jacobs). He's a two-time Larson Award finalist, an alum of the BMI workshop & graduate of the University of Michigan. He believes in accessibility for creators & audiences. robrokicki.com @rrokicks

JOSIAH DAVIS

(Director) is a multi-disciplinary artist from Dallas. A director, choreographer, designer, and actor. He is a graduate of the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television, a Brown/Trinity MFA Directing 2020, a company member of Theatre Lumina, a NYTW 2050 fellow, National Black Theatre Soul Directing Resident, Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow, and Associate Artistic Director of On The Verge Theatre Festival in Santa Barbara. He also does work in projection, video editing, sound, and lighting design. Most recently he was the video designer/editor for Lessons In Survival (Vineyard Theatre) and CAPSULE by Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall at Under The Radar (Public). He has Assistant Directed under William Friedkin, John Rando, Tyne Rafaeli, Oliver Butler and Rainn Wilson. He works in production at The Geffen Playhouse, the Walt Disney Concert Hall REDCAT Theatre, The Los Angeles Theatre Center, and Steppenwolf West. He has also appeared on "Transparent," "Glee," "Idiotsitter," "Killer Kids," and Buzzfeed.

TheaterWorksUSA

(Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.