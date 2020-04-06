TheaterWorksUSA Launches TheaterWorks Anywhere

Today, TheaterWorksUSA has announced the launch of TheaterWorks Anywhere, a digital series that aims to give young people a fun and active way to use their imaginations while learning about the process of creating theater. Get more information from TWUSA below:

"We are creating digital content that encourages creativity, provides arts enrichment and curriculum enhancement, and spreads a little joy. To do this, we are utilizing our best resources: our TheaterWorksUSA productions and our wonderful creative professionals.

We will continue to release show-related videos and at-home activities that offer insight into how to bring stories to life from the page to the stage. Each video will feature an idea or prompt to encourage young people to create something of their own and share it with friends and family.

Although TheaterWorksUSA isn't able to bring live art to our audiences across North America at this time, we want to continue enriching the lives of young people and families through the power of theater while supporting the current efforts of everyone involved in remote learning.

Please visit our website or follow us on Facebook for updates as they are released. From everyone at TheaterWorksUSA, we hope you and yours are staying healthy and safe and we look forward to bringing live performance back to your community as soon as possible.

Until then, click below to hear from our Artistic Director, Barbara Pasternack, and the theme song written by the exceptional Rob Rokicki. Join us today and experience how TheaterWorks Anywhere."





