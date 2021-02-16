Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater of Ideas Extends Run of POOR PLAYERS Indie Theatre Simulation Game

Put on a conceptual production of a Shakespeare play! Get mixed reviews! Go bankrupt!

Feb. 16, 2021  

Theater of Ideas presents Poor Players, an indie theatre simulation game.

Miss live theater in tiny venues? Become the Artistic Director of your very own independent theater company! Put on a conceptual production of a Shakespeare play! Get mixed reviews! Go bankrupt!

All the fun of running a theater company can be yours in the RPG from Untitled Theater Company No. 61, a real life indie theater company in New York, creating virtual programming during Covid. Each player puts on a production and rolls the dice to see how it all goes. Can you put on a quality show and still remain solvent? Probably not. But here is your chance to find out.

Each game is moderated on Zoom by creator Edward Einhorn. Participants also receive a rule book and character sheets. All they need to bring is a couple of dice. Running time 1 - 2 hours.

Tickets $5 at untitledtheater.com Extra performances: Sunday February 21 at 5pm and Sunday March 7 at 5pm. Performances will continue bi-weekly indefinitely. For more information visit www.untitledtheater.com.


