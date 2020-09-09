Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Continued TRU Community Gatherings Via Zoom

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

TRU continues their weekly series of TRU Community Gatherings this Friday and next, with others to be announced. Or check the upcoming schedule at https://truonline.org/tru-community-gathering

The gathering on Friday, September 11, 2020 will discuss "The Impact of the Pandemic on Writers," and will include the following speakers: Cheryl Davis, general counsel of Authors Guild; and Emmanuel Wilson, managing director of

Dramatists Guild. The conversation will explore the organizational pivots writers' guilds have made during the pandemic, what initiatives they are taking to help members get through all this and how their members are surviving this challenging time.

Friday, September 18, 2020, offers a conversation entitled "When Sitting All Alone in Your Room IS a Cabaret," and will include the following speakers: Natalie Douglas, actor, cabaret performer, educator, music historian; Alexis Fishman, actor, cabaret performer/coach; Bernie Furshpan, booking director at The Triad in NYC, former managing partner of Metropolitan Room and founder of MetropolitanZoom virtual cabaret; and Mardie Millit, cabaret performer. Speakers will address some of the game-changing initiatives that cabaret is taking to generate intimate performances on isolated platforms, and how performance material needs to meet the current cultural moment.

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed at TRU's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

